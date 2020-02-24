Gujarat: Communal flare-up between two communities in Khambat leaves 13 injured, shops and houses torched

Communal clashes broke out between two communities in Akhbarpura neighbourhood of the Khambat taluka in Anand district as the enraged mob set aflame shops, houses and vehicles. This is the second such strife between the two communities in the last one month.

Earlier on January 24, a communal clash between the two communities and resulted in the death of one person. According to the police, the investigations are underway to determine the exact reason that triggered communal violence.

The police said that at least 25 houses and shops were burnt down by the members of the two sparring communities. The Superintendent of Police, Kheda who is at present in charge of the neighbouring district of Anand, Divya Mishra said, “The area has a past history of communal violence. However, the exact reason why the clash broke out today is yet to be determined. Investigations are underway as the FIR filing is under process. About 46 people have been arrested by the police so far. At least 15-20 shops have been set on fire by the rioters belonging to both the communities but the assessment of damage is yet to be done. The clash also witnessed incidents of arson and stone-pelting. No one has suffered any major injury in the case. Six of those admitted in the hospital have been discharged as well.”

About 100 policemen have been deployed in Akhbarpura, the epicentre of the violent clash to restore normalcy in the region. According to the sources, the situation deteriorated as the violence between the two communities intensified, prompting police personnel to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.