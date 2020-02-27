The dead body of slain Intelligence Bureau constable Ankit Sharma was recovered from a ditch in Chand Bagh. His body was then sent for autopsy by the authorities. The autopsy report has now come in and it has revealed the horrific brutality that was inflicted on him before his body was dumped in a ditch behind the house of AAP leader Tahir Hussain.

The autopsy report says that Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times, and his body has been mutilated beyond belief. He has stab wounds all over his body and not even a single portion of it was spared. He was stabbed for hours, four to six hours, by possibly as many as six individuals together. Moreover, his intestines were ripped apart, says the autopsy report. Forensic doctors have reportedly said that they haven’t seen such nightmarish mutilation in their lives. The report says that the body had “multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects”.

The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that Ankit Sharma was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, which had caused his death.

The family of Ankit Sharma had been looking for him since Tuesday. His body was recovered a day after. His father, Ravinder Sharma, is also a head constable in the Intelligence Bureau. Ankit Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. As per reports, his rank was ‘security assistant’. Ravinder Sharma has held the Aam Admi Party responsible for his son’s brutal murder.

As it has emerged, AAP Corporator Tahir Hussain is smack in the middle of this brutal saga where Ankit, a young, dedicated IB officer was brutally murdered. Eyewitnesses have said that Ankit Sharma was dragged in the house that belongs to Tahir Hussain, AAP corporator, by a Muslim mob along with two others. Images and footage of Tahir Hussain himself wielding a laathi have emerged along with the rooftop of his house, littered with stones and petrol bombs. The roof of his house was used by hundreds of Islamists to throw stones and petrol bombs on people in the area.

An FIR has been registered against Tahir Hussain under section 302(a) of the IPC for the murder of Ankit Sharma, on a complaint filed by Ankit’s family.