In an unfortunate stray incident, an Indian buffalo entered Bangladesh and went on a rampage, killing one woman and injuring several persons. The incident happened in Gourangola village under Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria near the Bangladesh border with Tripura.

According to reports, a wild buffalo from India crossed the international border near Putia on Sunday morning, crossed the Putia village, and reached Gourangola village. After that, the animal started attacking villagers in Gourangola, Haripur and other nearby villages. The buffalo hit a 65-year old woman named Safia Begum with its horns at the backyard of her home. She was immediately rushed to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital after few hours today. Officer-in-charge of Kasba Police Station Md Lukman Hossain confirmed the incident.

He also said that eight other persons were injured in this animal attack, including Santosh Saha from Haripur. All of them have been admitted at various hospitals in Cumilla. Apart from the death and injuries, the buffalo also damaged crop and trees in farmlands in the area. Two BSF soldiers from India were also injured after they were hit by the buffalo.

Another injured Habibur Rahman said that when the buffalo charged at his mother, he tried to save her by holding its horns and stopping the animal. He was injured on his left arm as a result, which needed stitches.

According to BSF sources, there is a thick jungle on the Indian side of the border, from which the buffalo had entered Bangladesh.

Later the buffalo was caught by hundreds of people gathered from the area near the border, and the captured buffalo was slaughtered by the angry villagers. After a meeting with BSF (Border Security Force) and BGB (Border Guards Bangladesh), the villagers have decided to give away the meat of the animal to the affected families.

A local official in Bangladesh said that they had sought tranquiliser to neutralise the wild buffalo, but as no such device was found in Cumilla and Brahmanbaria, the animal was caught and slaughtered by the villagers.

As no victim lodged any complaint, the Bangladesh police have not registered any case for the death and injuries. But appropriate steps will be taken as per wildlife protection laws into the incident. The local administration has decided to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased.