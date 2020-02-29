After American daily Wall Street Journal published a slanderous report misquoting murdered IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s brother to allege that his brother was killed by armed Hindu men, another news daily, Jansatta too carried a similar reportage alleging that Ankit Sharma was murdered by sword-wielding goons chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

The misleading report was published in Jansatta on February 29. The report claims that the murdered IB officer Ankit Sharma’s brother had made a shocking revelation that his brother was murdered by “Jai Shri Ram” chanting and sword-wielding goons. The report quotes the fallacious Wall Street Journal report to assert that the deplorable murder of Ankit Sharma was committed by Hindus, contrary to the reports which hold incensed Muslim mob responsible for his murder.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report titled, “India’s Ruling Party, Government Slammed Over Delhi Violence”. In its report, the WSJ claimed that Ankur Sharma, the brother of the deceased IB officer allegedly said to them that the rioters had come armed with stones, rods, knives, and even swords, and shouted slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before attacking his brother Ankit Sharma.

As per WSJ’s assertions, Ankur Sharma accused Hindu groups of attacking his brother Ankit Sharma, who was later found brutally murdered in Delhi.

However, the claims made by WSJ is far from the truth as Ankit’s family has been consistent in their statements that their boy was dragged by a Muslim mob that had come from Tahir Hussain’s house.

Multiple eyewitnesses had corroborated that Sharma was dragged by an enraged Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP leader Mohammad Tahir Hussain and subsequently killed by them. Sharma, having stabbed hundreds of times with his intestines pulled out, was found dead and abandoned inside a ditch in Chand Bagh neighbourhood.

The report by Jansatta comes after Ankit’s brother Ankur Sharma had already categorically denied the Wall Street Journal’s fabrications and invalidated its report. “I have never given such a statement to the Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. The Wall Street Journal is lying,” he said to Prasar Bharati News Service.

In conversation with PBNS, Ankur Sharma, Brother of killed IB official discredited @WSJ report, “I never gave such a statement to Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying.”#DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/0peViwzkjE — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) February 28, 2020

Complaints have been already filed against WSJ in Delhi and Mumbai for their fake news. The media house has been accused of “defaming a particular religion and propagating communal hatred” in connection with its misreporting on the Ankit Sharma’s murder.

Earlier, Speaking to Times Now, Ankur Sharma had alleged that at least 40-50 people associated with AAP leader Tahir Hussain took his brother and had murdered him. “They killed my brother and some others and threw them in the drain. They have recovered three more bodies from the drain. Tahir Hussain is behind the incident,” said Ankur Sharma. Ankur also reiterated that it was the mob inside the AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s house who mercilessly dragged him inside and inflicted unspeakable atrocities on him.

However, despite Ankur Sharma’s repeated assertions that his brother was killed by a frenzied Muslim mob sheltered inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house, a concerted attempt seems to be underway to whitewash the Islamists accused of his murder and instead pass the blame on the Hindus for the reprehensible act.

Delhi has been in the throes of unprecedented anti-Hindu riots in the last few days. Enraged Muslim mob ran amok, attacking Hindus, properties owned by them and their religious places of worship. A Shiva Temple was attacked by the Muslim mob inside Tahir Hussain’s bungalow in Moonga Nagar. Shops of Hindus were specifically targeted by Islamists in Shiva Vihar in Karawal Nagar.