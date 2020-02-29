Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home Politics Singer Vishal Dadlani miffed with Arvind Kejriwal for sanctioning prosecution in Tukde Tukde case against Kanhaiya Kumar
News ReportsPolitics

Singer Vishal Dadlani miffed with Arvind Kejriwal for sanctioning prosecution in Tukde Tukde case against Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi Chief Minister also drew the ire of scam-tainted former Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram. The Congress leader claimed that AAP is "no less ill-informed" than the Union government in its understanding of sedition law. Standing with the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' has long been the official stand of the Congress party. 

OpIndia Staff
Singer Vishal Dadlani slams AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal for sanctioning prosecution in a sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (left), Singer Vishal Dadlani (right)
Engagements200

Singer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter on Saturday to slam AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for sanctioning the prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar and other members of the “Tukde Tukde gang” in the 2016 infamous sedition case.

His tweet read, “AAP started out as people criticising a government that was wrong. Most AAP supporters are still those people and still do exactly the same. Some of us, at great risk. We also despise the political tradition of trading right & wrong for votes/image/gain. This is plain wrong.”

Read: Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

- Ad - - article resumes -

On January 14 last year, the Delhi police special Cell had submitted 1200-page charge-sheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and his comrades Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Mujeeb Gattoo, Umair Gul, Khalid Bhat and scholar Basharat Ali. The application had been pending since then with the Delhi government.

Finally, permission was given after Delhi Police wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government last week requesting it to expedite the process. That letter was sent hours after a court directed cops to send a reminder to the ruling AAP.

Read: After delaying for more than a year, AAP government gives permission for prosecuting Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in JNU sedition case

Interestingly, Kanhaiya Kumar “thanked” Kejriwal for speeding up the process of his trial on Friday. But, Anurag Kashyap, the new poster boy of the left-liberal jamaat, was clearly miffed over the fact that the Delhi CM has backstabbed one of their own. The film director called Arvind Kejriwal spineless and asked for how much he was sold.

The Delhi Chief Minister also drew the ire of scam-tainted former Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram. The Congress leader claimed that AAP is “no less ill-informed” than the Union government in its understanding of sedition law. Standing with the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ has long been the official stand of the Congress party.

Vishal Dadlani had been a long-time supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party. He had composed songs, besides campaigning for the party in Madipur, Moti Nagar and Tilak Nagar during the recent Assembly elections. The singer claimed to have quit the party after making disparaging comments against Digambar Jain community monk Tarun Sagar in 2016.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -
In some locality of northeast Delhi, Muslim women actively participated in fanning riots by hurling acid and casting petrol bombs at Hindus
Shiv Vihar, Delhi: Contrast with Hindu shops being reduced to smithereens while the Muslim houses standing intact
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,687FansLike
241,198FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com