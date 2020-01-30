Thursday, January 30, 2020
Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

Amusingly, Dadlani has come out in open to support AAP after announcing on Twitter that he will quit all active political work when his mocking of Jain muni Tarun Sagar caused major embarrassment to AAP.

OpIndia Staff
Crowd chants 'Modi, Modi' as Vishal Dadlani appeals to people to vote for AAP in Delhi elections (image: screenshot from video posted by @trulymonica on Twitter)
In an extremely embarrassing incident, pro-AAP musician Vishal Dadlani was today addressing a gathering in New Delhi’s Connaught Place appealing to people to vote for Aam Aadmi Party in upcoming elections when the crowd started chanting ‘Modi, Modi’.

A video was shared by former journalist and Twitter user Monica on the microblogging site. In the video, one can see Vishal Dadlani say how Aam Aadmi Party works for people from all walks of life even as the crowd around him chants ‘Modi, Modi’. He had to then ask the crowd to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ to drown the Modi chants. In another video shared by Monica, one can see Dadlani rush away as the Modi chants grew louder.

Amusingly, Dadlani has come out in open to support AAP after announcing on Twitter that he will quit all active political work when his mocking of Jain muni Tarun Sagar caused major embarrassment to AAP.

Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
