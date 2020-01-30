In an extremely embarrassing incident, pro-AAP musician Vishal Dadlani was today addressing a gathering in New Delhi’s Connaught Place appealing to people to vote for Aam Aadmi Party in upcoming elections when the crowd started chanting ‘Modi, Modi’.

Vishal Dadlani is addressing people in an AAP rally right now at connaught place and people are shouting Modi Modi 😂😂😂 Poor Vishal had to shout Vande Matram to silence them pic.twitter.com/UucUx4aKb5 — Monica (@TrulyMonica) January 30, 2020

A video was shared by former journalist and Twitter user Monica on the microblogging site. In the video, one can see Vishal Dadlani say how Aam Aadmi Party works for people from all walks of life even as the crowd around him chants ‘Modi, Modi’. He had to then ask the crowd to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ to drown the Modi chants. In another video shared by Monica, one can see Dadlani rush away as the Modi chants grew louder.

Chants of Modi Modi grew so loud that Vishal had to run away. Oops 🙊 pic.twitter.com/MExH3lZnTr — Monica (@TrulyMonica) January 30, 2020

Amusingly, Dadlani has come out in open to support AAP after announcing on Twitter that he will quit all active political work when his mocking of Jain muni Tarun Sagar caused major embarrassment to AAP.