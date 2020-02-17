Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Bihar: Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporter thrash a man after he allegedly hurled slippers at Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar is on a month-long 'yatra' across Bihar to protest against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

OpIndia Staff
Kanhaiya Kumar attacked for the 9th time in Bihar during his month-long Jan Gan Man Yatra
Man who hurled slippers at Kanhaiya Kumar(Source: Prabhat Khabar)
The former JNUSU president and CPI leader, Kanhaiya Kumar, known for all the wrong reasons to hog limelight, came under attack yet again while he was in Lakhisarai for ongoing ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ protest Bihar against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR.

Kumar was at the Gandhi Maidaan in Lakhisarai to address the gathering when one of the demonstrators flung slippers at the CPI leader. This was the ninth instance of articles being hurled at Kanhaiya. As per reports, there was a scene of bedlam when Kumar arrived at Gandhi Maidan for his meeting. Amidst the uproar and commotion, a young man hurled slippers at the podium, directed towards Kumar.

Soon after the man tossed his slippers at the stage, enraged Kanhaiya’s supporters got hold of him and started raining blows on him. The police present on the spot swiftly acted and took the accused youth into custody, rescuing him from the clutches of the furious mob bent on beating him. The injured man was subsequently taken to Sardar hospital for treatment.

Read: Research scholar attacks PhD quality of Kanhaiya Kumar, accuses him of publishing paper in ‘predatory journal’

Undeterred by the mob attack unleashed on him, the man who hurled slippers at Kanhaiya Kumar called the CPI leader a traitor who is desirous of inciting riots in the country. He also added that the ideology of the Left will never work and that Kumar will not be spared by them at any cost.

This is 9th such attack on Kanhaiya who is on a month-long protest march ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ across Bihar against CAA, NRC and NPR. The yatra started on January 30 from Bettiah, Bihar and is expected to end on February 29 in Patna. Earlier, Kanhaiya’s convoy was welcomed with shoes in Katihar while in Jamui, his convoy was greeted with engine oil and eggs. In Arrah, a few days back, protesters showed black flags and pelted stones at Kumar’s convoy.

