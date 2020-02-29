Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home News Reports Leftist Amulya Leona reveals she is a paid protestor, tells police that anti-CAA protest organisers pay her expenses and prepare her speeches
News Reports

Leftist Amulya Leona reveals she is a paid protestor, tells police that anti-CAA protest organisers pay her expenses and prepare her speeches

Amulya told the police that the anti-CAA protest organisers booked her tickets and sponsored her tour, moreover, it was the organisers who used to prepare her speeches

OpIndia Staff
The ultra-left wing protestor Amulya leona Picture credit: Deccan Herald
Engagements788

Ultra Left-Wing activist Amulya Leona Noronha, who was arrested on the Charges of Sedition after raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in a rally of AIMIM Chief Assadudin Owaisi, has now revealed that she is a paid protestor. Leona has told the police that the Anti-CAA protest organisers have been carrying her expenses ever since the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act erupted in December last year.

Amulya is being questioned by the special police team of Karnataka police. She was sent to Fourteen-day judicial custody right after she was arrested. Police claimed that Rupees 2 lacs have been spent by Amulya on herself and other activists to participate and organize protests since the enactment of CAA in December.

Amulya told the police that the anti-CAA protest organisers booked her tickets and sponsored her tour, moreover, it was the organisers who used to prepare her speeches. Police stated, “She flew to Mangaluru to take part in protests there and her tickets were booked by the organizers. Similarly, different organizers sponsored her tour across the states. According to Amulya, she would spend the money and organizers would reimburse the amount. Amulya claims a major part of her speeches were prepared by organizers and that she would add a few lines. However, raising Pro-Pakistan slogans was her own idea.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Amulya Leona was spotted being interviewed by a Youtube channel a month prior to her arrest in which she was explaining the Modus Operandi of the Left to endorse the seditious Anti-India agenda.

She revealed that there is a content writer team who writes detailed scripts for people like her who are then just assigned the task to go and speak what is written for them. She had stated in the interview, “I have become the face of this because of media, but behind is an advisory committee, there is a content team, senior activists, my parents and a very big student protest group which is working. I am just the face of it but they are the ones who are working really hard, They are the real heroes.”

Amulya Leona was sent to 14-day judicial custody under the Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her shortly after she raised the Pakistan Zindabad slogan at Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

37 killed in the Delhi riots, 21 die due to gunshot, 4 each by stabbing, assault: Here are the victims who have been identified so far

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,644FansLike
240,857FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com