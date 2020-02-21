Friday, February 21, 2020
Home Social Media Watch: The ultra-left wing 'activist' who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' had revealed how a big team works in coordination to organise such 'protests'
News ReportsSocial Media

Watch: The ultra-left wing ‘activist’ who shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ had revealed how a big team works in coordination to organise such ‘protests’

"They are the real heroes", said Leona, confirming that there is a big group of people who work behind the scenes and train 'protestors' like her.

OpIndia Staff
Ultra-left wing ‘protestor’ Amulya Leona exposes the big team working behind people like her.
Amulya Leona in YouTube video
Engagements37

Amulya Leona, the ultra-left wing ‘protestor’ who has now been booked under sedition case for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan on Thursday at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru had last month given a video interview to a Youtube channel called ‘AAP ki Aawaz’.

In the interview uploaded on January 21, Leona had revealed that though ‘activists’ like her become the face of many coordinated protests, an entire organised cartel works in unison behind the scenes to endorse such anti-India agenda.

Leona, who is heard speaking about her participation in protests and her life, at the end of the interview, adds that she has become a face of the protests but there are people who are working with her and who tell her what to say. She credits all her advisories, the ‘senior activists’, the ‘content writing team’, her parents and a big student organisation, namely, Bangalore Student’s Alliance who are instrumental in organising such anti-India protests.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“I have become the face of this because of media, but behind is an advisory committee, there is a content team, senior activists, my parents and a very big student protest group which is working. I am just the face of it but they are the ones who are working really hard,” Leona says.

“They are the real heroes”, said Leona, confirming that they are the ones who guide protestors like her on what needs to be said and when. She divulges that there are proper content writing teams who write detailed scripts for people like her who are then just assigned the task to go and speak what is written for them.

Amulya Leona was today sent to 14-day judicial custody. A case under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her shortly after she raised Pakistan Zindabad slogan at Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally.

A ruckus had erupted on Monday at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru on Thursday. Ultra-left wing ‘activist’ Amulya had burst onto the stage to shout pro-Pakistan slogans in his presence.

Following the incident, Amulya’s father Waji Noronha said he did not approve of his daughter’s activities. “I had been cautioning her. The government should take action against her,” he added.

Amulya Leona was also part of the group that had heckled journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at an airport in January. They had attempted to coerce Hegde into singing “Vande Mataram” and prove his patriotism “for the country”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Owaisi family, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru video

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,385FansLike
235,753FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com