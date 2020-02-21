Amulya Leona, the ultra-left wing ‘protestor’ who has now been booked under sedition case for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan on Thursday at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru had last month given a video interview to a Youtube channel called ‘AAP ki Aawaz’.

In the interview uploaded on January 21, Leona had revealed that though ‘activists’ like her become the face of many coordinated protests, an entire organised cartel works in unison behind the scenes to endorse such anti-India agenda.

Leona, who is heard speaking about her participation in protests and her life, at the end of the interview, adds that she has become a face of the protests but there are people who are working with her and who tell her what to say. She credits all her advisories, the ‘senior activists’, the ‘content writing team’, her parents and a big student organisation, namely, Bangalore Student’s Alliance who are instrumental in organising such anti-India protests.

“I have become the face of this because of media, but behind is an advisory committee, there is a content team, senior activists, my parents and a very big student protest group which is working. I am just the face of it but they are the ones who are working really hard,” Leona says.

“They are the real heroes”, said Leona, confirming that they are the ones who guide protestors like her on what needs to be said and when. She divulges that there are proper content writing teams who write detailed scripts for people like her who are then just assigned the task to go and speak what is written for them.

Amulya Leona was today sent to 14-day judicial custody. A case under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her shortly after she raised Pakistan Zindabad slogan at Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally.

A ruckus had erupted on Monday at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru on Thursday. Ultra-left wing ‘activist’ Amulya had burst onto the stage to shout pro-Pakistan slogans in his presence.

Following the incident, Amulya’s father Waji Noronha said he did not approve of his daughter’s activities. “I had been cautioning her. The government should take action against her,” he added.

Amulya Leona was also part of the group that had heckled journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at an airport in January. They had attempted to coerce Hegde into singing “Vande Mataram” and prove his patriotism “for the country”.