Friday, February 21, 2020
Ultra-left wing ‘protestor’ Amulya Leona charged with sedition for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengluru, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Amulya Leona was also part of the group that had heckled journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at an airport in January.

OpIndia Staff
Leftist who raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at Owaisi's rally sent to 14-day judicial custody
Amulya Leona, image via Twitter
Amulya Leona, the ultra-left wing ‘protestor’ who had raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru, has been booked under sedition case of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the reports, the Karnataka police has sent Amulya to 14-day judicial custody. A case under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Amulya shortly after she raised Pakistan Zindabad slogan at Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally.

Soumendu Mukherjee, the Additional commissioner of police (West) said women police officers are questioning Amulya, who is from Chikkamagaluru district. She was produced before a magistrate past midnight and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

“We’ve directed the event organizers and others concerned to appear before police for questioning,” he said.

A ruckus had erupted on Monday at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru on Thursday. Ultra-left wing ‘activist’ Amulya had burst onto the stage to shout pro-Pakistan slogans while Owaisi was present on it.

Following the incident, Amulya’s father Waji Noronha said he did not approve of his daughter’s activities. “I had been cautioning her. The government should take action against her,” he added.

Amulya Leona was also part of the group that had heckled journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at an airport in January. They had attempted to coerce Hegde into singing “Vande Mataram” and prove his patriotism “for the country”.

