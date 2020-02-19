Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Home Entertainment Made sure villain in 'Main Hoon Na' is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals
EntertainmentNews Reports

Made sure villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals

Farah Khan's debut movie Main Hoon Na was released on 30th April, 2004 and celebrated its 15 year anniversary last year. 

OpIndia Staff
Farah Khan reveals that she made sure the villain of her film was not a Muslim (image: Hindurush.com)
Engagements627

Filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that she made sure that the villain of her debut film, Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not a Muslim character. As reported by Hindustan Times, Khan made the revelation on a podcast ‘Picture Ke Peeche’ by Audible Suno.

The role of antagonist in the film was played by Suniel Shetty who was an ex-Major in the Indian Army named Raghavan Singh Dutta who was court-martialed for killing ‘innocent Pakistanis’ because he believed them to be spies. Not just that, his second-in-command villain, played by actor Murli Sharma was ‘Ex-Captain Khan’ who ‘proves loyalty towards India’. She made the character a Muslim who realises that he was being ‘misled’ and ends up chooses his country over being a terrorist.

Read: It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

- Ad - - article resumes -

Shah Rukh Khan, the hero of the film, was Major Ram.

Farah Khan’s debut movie Main Hoon Na was released on 30th April, 2004 and celebrated its 15 year anniversary last year.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:main hoon na, main hoon na shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan latest film, shah rukh khan latest news, shah rukh khan latest updates

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -

While AltNews tries to shield Jamia rioters, here are images that show the library ‘students’ clearly carrying stones

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
Road accident

Former Delhi corporator who fought election against Manish Sisodia dies in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Free Hindu Temples: Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Editorial Desk -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -
Piyush Goyal slams Congress for falsely raising the Hindu terror bogey as Mumbai Ex Cop Maria reveals Kasab was carrying a Hindu ID on him

Congress raised the bogey of Hindu Terror on the directions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram: Piyush Goyal on Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations

OpIndia Staff -
'Santoor Mom' trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

‘Santoor Mom’ trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

Nupur J Sharma -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,177FansLike
234,903FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com