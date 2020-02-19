Made sure villain in ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not Muslim: Filmmaker Farah Khan reveals

Filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that she made sure that the villain of her debut film, Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’ is not a Muslim character. As reported by Hindustan Times, Khan made the revelation on a podcast ‘Picture Ke Peeche’ by Audible Suno.

The role of antagonist in the film was played by Suniel Shetty who was an ex-Major in the Indian Army named Raghavan Singh Dutta who was court-martialed for killing ‘innocent Pakistanis’ because he believed them to be spies. Not just that, his second-in-command villain, played by actor Murli Sharma was ‘Ex-Captain Khan’ who ‘proves loyalty towards India’. She made the character a Muslim who realises that he was being ‘misled’ and ends up chooses his country over being a terrorist.

Shah Rukh Khan, the hero of the film, was Major Ram.

Farah Khan’s debut movie Main Hoon Na was released on 30th April, 2004 and celebrated its 15 year anniversary last year.