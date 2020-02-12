Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leader Milind Deora slams Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko for blaming late Sheila Dikshit for Delhi debacle
News ReportsPolitics

Congress leader Milind Deora slams Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko for blaming late Sheila Dikshit for Delhi debacle

Amidst severe criticism, Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko has tendered his resignation following disastrous assembly elections for the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff
pc chacko
Engagements58

The Congress party’s appalling electoral run continued as it drew a blank at the recently concluded assembly elections in Delhi. Following the abject defeat, Delhi Congress chief, PC Chacko passed the buck for party’s poor performance to erstwhile Delhi chief minister late Sheila Dikshit.

Chacko reasoned that the Congress party’s downfall started in 2013 when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister. Chacko added that the emergence of a new party AAP took away Congress’ vote back and it still remains with it.

However, senior Congress leader Milind Deora expressed his disapproval with PC Chacko’s assertions. Extolling Sheila Dikshit, Deora said that she was an exceptional politician and administrator, adding that under her Delhi was transformed and Congress became stronger than ever. Deora stated that it is inappropriate to shift the blame on her after her death.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera too expressed his disagreement with holding Sheila Dikshit responsible for Congress’ abysmal performance in Delhi assembly elections. To reinforce his point, Khera pulled up vote-share figures Congress had with and without the leadership of Sheila Dikshit. In 2013, when Congress lost, it had a vote-share of 24.55 per cent. Vote-share in 2015 slipped to 9.7 per cent when Sheila Dikshit was not involved and in 2019, under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, Congress’ vote-share again rose to 22.46 per cent.

It may be noted that Sheila Dikshit is widely recognised as a good administrator, and her defeat in 2013 is seen as the result of country-wide protests against corruptions in the UPA government at the centre. Arvind Kejriwal led AAP had ridden this anti-corruption wave to attain power at that time.

Following the poll debacle in Delhi yesterday, various Congress leaders came out questioning the party’s strategy that led to an embarrassing defeat for the second time in the row. However, some Congress leaders were more occupied in expressing their happiness over BJP’s defeat in the Delhi polls. Former union minister P Chidambaram had hailed AAP’s victory as “defeat of bluff and bluster”. This did not sit well with the Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee who trenchantly asked if the party had farmed out the task of defeating BJP to other parties. Mukherjee questioned Chidambaram for gloating over BJP’s defeat while being unconcerned about its own poll drubbing.

Read- Delhi Election Results: Congress can never regain what it has lost between 2014 and 2019, it is now the last option even for Muslims

Amidst severe criticism, Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko has tendered his resignation following disastrous assembly elections for the Congress party.

In the 70-member assembly, Congress could not open its account, failing miserably in sending even a single legislator to the Delhi Assembly. Congress’ tally stood at zero as it scored back-to-back ducks in the Delhi assembly elections.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,754FansLike
232,133FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com