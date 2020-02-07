Friday, February 7, 2020
Home Politics How AAP govt lied to a Washington Post columnist to get a positive news report in the US publication
News ReportsPolitics

How AAP govt lied to a Washington Post columnist to get a positive news report in the US publication

A 2016 Washington Post report, which was based on Jain's lie, was used by AAP in its election campaign video to boast about mohalla clinics.

OpIndia Staff
Washington Post columnist calls out Delhi's Health Minister for lying about Mohalla Clinic which led to positive coverage in international publication
Engagements661

In 2016, columnist Vivek Wadhwa wrote an article in Washington Post wrote titled “What New Delhi’s free clinics can teach America about fixing its broken health care system” where he heaped praises on AAP’s Mohalla clinic. The article quoted Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain claiming that he came up with the idea of a ‘mohalla clinic’ as he “believed that not only will they reduce suffering, but also overall costs — because people will get timely care and not be a burden on hospital emergency rooms.” The article concludes with a line which suggests America should also build mohalla clinics in its cities.

This 2016 article was on Thursday used by Aam Aadmi Party in its election campaign ad.

At around 20 seconds in the video, it talks about how Washington Post had hailed Mohalla Clinics.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Washington Post article in AAP ad

On Friday, Wadhwa took to Twitter say that he was conned by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and shared a link which levelled allegations of scam and corruption in the mohalla clinics.

He said that while he usually does not comment on Indian politics, AAP’s mohalla clinic lies were so ‘over the top’ that it made him sick. The report by Wadhwa, which was based on lies told to him by Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain, was used by AAP in its election campaign to boast about mohalla clinics.

Read: Delhi’s AAP government promised 30,000 new beds in hospitals, delivered only 394 new beds in hospitals between 2015-2018

Wadhwa shared a February 2017 DNA article which reported how vigilance probe unearthed a scam wherein doctors allegedly inflated the number of patients they treat. As per the DNA report, doctors in Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics used to ‘treat’ as many as 533 patients in four hours in one day. This would be roughly 1 patient treated every 36 seconds.

It was alleged that the doctors at Mohalla clinics would make false entries of patients, thereby making as high as Rs 4 lakh per month income. As per the report, vigilance officers the doctors were also allegedly duping the patients by giving them ‘useless’ medication to make them come back.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:mohalla clinic scam, mohalla clinic lies

Big Story

From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370

OpIndia Staff -
From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370
The Home Ministry gave an update on the new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after questioned in the parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,300FansLike
230,219FollowersFollow
171,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com