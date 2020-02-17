Tuesday, February 18, 2020
NCP Youth Wing President Suraj Chavan dishes out death threat to journalist Bhau Torsekar for critiquing NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Suraj Chavan had uploaded a video on Twitter threatening that he would break Bhau Torsekar's leg and shove it down his throat if he did not stop criticising Sharad Pawar on his YouTube channel-'The Postman'

OpIndia Staff
NCP Youth Wing President dishes out threat to journalist Bhau Torsekar for his critical remarks against Sharad Pawar
Working president of NCP Youth wing Suraj Chavan(Source: Twitter)
A few days back, the working president of the Maharashtra Nationalist Youth Congress Suraj Chavan issued threats against journalist Bhau Torsekar for his critical views for the NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Chavan uploaded a video on his Twitter page in which he can be seen threatening Bhau Torsekar for his scathing criticism of Sharad Pawar on his YouTube channel- ‘The Postman’.

In a video with the caption- “Torsekar, think of this as a hint or suggestion”, Chavan intimidatingly says, “After Maha Vikas Aghadi government formed in Maharashtra, a man named Bhau Torsekar, through his YouTube channel-‘The Postman’ is continuously making deprecatory remarks against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Bhau Torsekar, since you have taken the mantle of criticising Pawar, let me tell you if even the thought of finishing Sharad Pawar crosses your mind, I swear on Nationalist Youth Congress until I break your leg and shove it down your throat, I won’t sit idle.”

Read: Congress leader P Chidambaram gives veiled threat to the journalist asking him uncomfortable questions

Bhau Torsekar is on the radar of the NCP cadres for his particularly disapproving remarks against the NCP chief Sharad Pawar on his YouTube channel-‘The Postman’. Earlier, a complaint was filed by the Nationalist Congress Worker Laxmikant Khabiya who alleged Bhau Torsekar of hatching a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Sharad Pawar through his YouTube channel-‘The Postman’.

Apparently, Khabiya proceeded to file a complaint against Torsekar after one of the viewers posted unsavoury comment against Sharad Pawar on his YouTube channel. “The time has come to set off a sutli bomb inside Sharad Pawar’s undergarment,” one of the comments read after which NCP worker Laxmikant Khabiya lodged a complaint alleging criminal conspiracy to murder NCP supremo and an attempt to topple Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra against Bhau Torsekar, the owner of the Youtube channel.

