Tuesday, February 18, 2020
CrimeLawNews Reports

Nirbhaya case: Another death warrant issued, Delhi court orders convicts to be hanged on March 3

The previous two warrants were stayed by the Supreme Court as the convicts have been exploiting all possible legal loopholes to evade the death penalty.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi court issues another death warrant, Nirbhaya rapists to be hanged on March 3, at 6 am
Convicts in Nirbhaya case(Source: zeenews)
The convicts on death row in the brutal Nirbhaya rape and murder case are yet to be hanged. Despite multiple death warrants, justice still evades the family of the young student who was raped and brutalised in an inhuman way in 2012.

Today, Delhi’s Patiala House Court has again issued a death warrant. The four convicts are to be hanged on March 3 at 6 am. As per law, a death warrant has to be issued at least 14 days prior, notifying the convicts of the date of their execution.

Asha Devi, the victim’s mother has stated that she is not happy as this is the third time a death warrant has been issued. The previous two warrants were stayed as the convicts have been exploiting all possible legal loopholes to evade the death penalty.

“We have struggled so much, so I am satisfied that a death warrant has been issued finally. I hope they (the convicts) will be executed on March 3”, said Asha Devi.

It is notable here that after the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President of India, the convicts had filed pleas in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the president’s decision.

The four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013, and the verdict was confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court in May 2017, which also dismissed their review petition in July 2018.

