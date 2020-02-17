Pakistan may import Indian insecticides in light of recent locust infestation

Pakistan may make a one-time exemption in its trade ban with India to import insecticides that can help fight the locust infestation, reported Dawn News.

The matter is likely to be discussed on Tuesday during the Federal Cabinet’s meeting that will be chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Gas pricing. power bill mandates to receive IMF’s next round of funds ($450 million) will also be discussed in the meeting. The proposal to create a National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) will also be discussed.

The trade ban was imposed by Pakistan after India abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. Imran Khan also expelled the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan.

But, the Government regretted its decision immediately as Pakistan was reeling under a shortage of essential medical supplies. As such, the Imran Khan-led government had to import life-saving drugs from India.

The Punjab region of Pakistan has been worst-hit by the locust infestation, resulting in the destruction of crops. Imran Khan was forced to declare a national emergency. A National Action Plan worth ₹7.3 billion was approved to overcome the locust crisis. Minister Ismail Rahu made a bizarre request asking the citizens to rather add locusts to their biryanis, Kadhais and BBQs instead of getting scared of them.