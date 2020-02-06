On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress for spreading misinformation on Citizenship Amendment Act and made references to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in the partition of the country.

In a veiled reference to Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “For someone’s aspiration to become the Prime Minister of India, a line was drawn on the map and India was divided into pieces.”

“After the Partition, the way how Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities were persecuted is unimaginable,” PM Modi said, replying to a debate on the President’s speech.

Speaking in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Modi also cited Jawaharlal Nehru, saying “Pandit Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he also want a Hindu Rashtra?”

“In 1950, the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement was signed for the protection of minorities living in India and Pakistan. Religious minorities were mentioned in this agreement. Nehru was such a big thinker, then why did he not include all the citizens there in the agreement instead of the minorities there?,” said PM Modi.

The pact between Nehru and Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali was signed in the backdrop of large-scale migration of people belonging to minority communities between the two countries after Partition. The pact had promised that the two countries will take care of their respective religious minorities.

“Why did Nehru use minorities? He replied to this too, and I know you will abandon him too, whenever the need arises,” said PM Modi as he cited a letter by Nehru to former Assam Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoli.

Responding to the Opposition’s criticism on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Much has been said about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India.”

Replying on the Motion of Thanks on President Kovind’s budget address, PM Modi also assured lawmakers in the Lok Sabha that “the CAA will not affect any Indian citizen regardless of his/her religion. The minority of India will not be affected.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit back at the opposition on Thursday for alleging that his government is “destroying” the Constitution of India, saying the Congress should have saved the Constitution in 1975 when the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency.

Earlier in his speech, PM Modi took a jibe at Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi’s remark that youth of this country will “start beating the PM with sticks in six months if they do not get jobs” remark. Responding to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows.”