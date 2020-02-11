Rajdeep Sardesai dances with psephologist Pradeep Gupta on air as AAP wins Delhi elections

With Delhi Assembly elections results coming in, it looks likely that Delhi has decided to give a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party.

While the secular ‘camp’ has already started rejoicing, ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai looked particularly ecstatic as seen in the India Today studio, breaking into a jig with Axis MyIndia’s chief Pradeep Gupta, on the popular Bollywood track ‘Baadshah’. The duo was presumably celebrating getting the exit poll “bang on”.

The celebrity Television journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who had once disabled his Twiter account alleging of becoming a victim of constant abuse on the microblogging site, was himself seen abusing a Twitter user for calling out his hypocrisy.

The Twitter user going by the Twitter handle @Ya_2317 had dared to point out how the members of this ‘secular’ camp who have been rejoicing AAP’s victory had blatantly called media outlets like Republic TV and Zee News Modi’s stooge during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This irked the ‘neutral journalist’, Rajdeep Sardesai who wrote: Don’t be a bloody idiot. We celebrated in the studio when we got Lok Sabha right too: @PradeepGuptaAMI even broke down in studio. We are celebrating our exit poll being bang on. Had we got it wrong, you folks would have crucified us. Now chill..

Don’t be a bloody idiot. We celebrated in the studio when we got Lok Sabha right too: @PradeepGuptaAMI even broke down in studio. We are celebrating our exit poll being bang on. Had we got it wrong, you folks would have crucified us. Now chill.. https://t.co/ySIAiBpnQt — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 11, 2020

Pradeep Gupta’s India Today-Axis MyIndia exit polls had predicted a landslide victory for the AAP with 59-68 seats in the 70 member Delhi Assembly.

Moreover, exit polls conducted by Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Neta-NewsX, ABP News-C Voter and TV9 Bharatvarsh-CICERO had predicted AAP winning more than 50 seats in the 70-member assembly, down from existing 67 but still a huge victory. The polls by Sudarshan News and Times Now-IPSOS predicted numbers below 50 but above 40 for the Aam Aadmi Party. All the polls had predicted that BJP will increase tally from 3 to around 20.

According to the trends AAP has been leading from most of the Muslim dominated areas in Delhi. While, Amanatullah Khan, the most prominent Muslim leader from the Aam Aadmi Party, has won a resounding victory from his own seat at Okhla, in Seelampur, AAP candidate Abdul Rehman triumphed over BJP’s Kaushal Mishra. This shows that the Muslim vote has consolidated massively in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party.