Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Delhi Elections: Anti-CAA riots accused Amanatullah Khan wins from Okhla

AAP candidate Abdul Rehman has also secured his victory from Muslim dominated Seelampur constituency. Rehman defeated BJP candidate Kaushal Kumar Mishra.

OpIndia Staff
AAP's Amanatullah Khan wins Okhla assembly seat which includes Shaheen Bagh
Amanatullah Khan, Aam Aadmi Party
Anti-CAA riots accused Amanatullah Khan, who was allegedly at the forefront of the mob-violence in the Delhi has won the 2020 Delhi assembly elections from Muslim-dominated Okhla constituency.

Reportedly, AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan won Okhla seat by securing 1,07,647 votes while BJP candidate Braham Singh got only 15,698 votes. Khan won the Muslim-dominated seat by a whopping margin of over 91,000 votes.

Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, which comes under the Okhla constituency in East Delhi parliamentary segment, was one of the epicentres of the anti-CAA riots.

Similarly, AAP candidate Abdul Rehman secured his victory from Muslim dominated Seelampur constituency. Rehman defeated BJP candidate Kaushal Kumar Mishra. In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, Muslim-dominated areas of Seelampur had seen unprecedented violence led by Muslim mobs to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier on the eve of Delhi elections, mosques across the Muslim-dominated areas in Delhi had urged Muslims to vote in large numbers. Following the diktat, residents across localities in Okhla had claimed that they too would vote in large numbers.

Okhla AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan is accused of instigating riots in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests. He had openly stood with Jamia Nagar protestors which turned violent in December. Later, an FIR was also filed against him for instigating violence through social media.

Read: Delhi’s AAPradhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s history sheet

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. Khan had also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

The speech which was attended by thousands of impassioned people gathered to protest against the CAA was allegedly delivered just minutes before the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi. Later videos also emerged in which AAP leader Amanatullah Khan was seen standing alongside Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam who is accused of pushing secessionist agenda.

