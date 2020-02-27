While Delhi police have been working relentlessly to bring down the tensed situation in Delhi, post the riots, the usual assortment of ‘journalists’ are busy ascribing bogus news of the incident to fan out their agenda. One such important part of the brigade is India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai, the fake news peddler masquerading as a journalist, who is trying to exonerate the rioting Islamists in Delhi by pinning the blame on BJP’s Kapil Mishra.

While interviewing the Delhi public after the incident where Islamists ran amok, resorting to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, destroying public properties worth crores and hurting several police personnel and civilians in the ensuing, Rajdeep Sardesai was caught trying to feed the public with a response to suit his agenda.

In a video clip from an India Today broadcast where Rajdeep was seen interacting with locals in the riot-hit area, he was seen trying to bring Kapil Mishra in the discussions. While the crowd specifies to him that the rioters were locals who chanted ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’, he repeatedly asks them whether it was Kapil Mishra speech which incited the mob. The way Sardesai repeatedly tries to pin the blame for the Delhi riots on the BJP leader, it is evident that he is trying his best to create a defence for the Muslim community.

When you take your hate and propaganda out of the studio and find there are no takers for it… pic.twitter.com/2KrdkEjFyA — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 27, 2020

However, people are seen collectively rejecting Sardesai’s conjecture. Disapponited by their response, Rajdeep Sardesai asks them again if they are sure that Kapil Mishra is not responsible. They confirm that Kapil Mishra’s speech had nothing to do with the riots. “He was only asking the Shaheen Bagh protestors to clear the road”, one from the crowd could be heard as saying.

The people being interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai reiterate that the unruly Islamist mob shouted ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ carried sticks, petrol bombs and swords. The public believed what happened in the national capital was not an impulsive reaction but a well planned and well-prepared onslaught.

Big Insult Of Rajdeep Sardesai, Best Reply By A Local Resident. #SaveDelhiHindus pic.twitter.com/mw0iejVAoe — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) February 27, 2020

Although Rajdeep’s biased TV reports are already known on social media, the report done by him showed that now almost everyone knows about him. In another clip, he was seen asking a person whom a shop belonged to, pointing to a burnt tyre shop. Knowing very were where Rajdeep was trying to go, the man replied, it does not matter who owns the matter, what matters is that who suffered the loss. You want to ask that this shop is owned by a Muslim. But I say we have suffered loss, we too go there get our punctures fixed, he used to earn from us also.

However, Rajdeep Sardesai is not the only one working night and day to defend the Islamists rioters. In a similar attempt to water down the Delhi crime since it was perpetrated by Muslims, NDTV Editor Ravish Kumar also resorted to spreading half-truths and full lies in his show ‘Prime Time’ on 26th February 2020.

While speaking about the February 24 shooter who fired at Delhi Police personnel and pro-CAA activists, Ravish Kumar brazenly identified the shooter Mohammad Shahrukh as ‘Anurag Mishra’. This came as a surprise because no one has referred to the shooter as “Anurag Mishra” till now. The NDTV editor then played an undated speech of his reporter who appears to be asking Delhi Police personnel about Shahrukh’s arrest. Slyly, Ravish Kumar then played the videos of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Verma addressing rallies ahead of Delhi elections to cast aspersions that their speeches have led to the riots a month later.

Speaking on the victims of the riots, Ravish talked about the IB official who was dragged out of his house and brutally murdered by the rioters before dumping his body in a drain. Ravish briefly mentions how the family has accused Aam Aadmi Party ‘leader’ (Ravish chooses not to name AAP corporator Tahir Hussain the family has categorically accused) but then blames television debates on provocative speeches. Kumar and his team also conveniently forgot 51-year-old Vinod who was killed by a Muslim mob in front of his son and had his bike set on fire.

That a mob killed a Hindu activist while chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Takbeer’ did not find a mention in Ravish’s show.

‘Journalists’ like Rajdeep Sardesai and Ravish Kumar proves yet again how mainstream media is complicit in fanning the violence and watering down crimes if criminals are Muslims.