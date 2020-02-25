Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home News Reports Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested
News Reports

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Interestingly, just as the video went viral, the usual suspects had started blaming 'Bhagwa terror'. There were several Leftists and Islamists, who habitually shield Muslim rioters simply assumed that the shooter was someone from the "BJP/RSS" or a "Sanghi Goon".

OpIndia Staff
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested
Islamist shooter, Shahrukh
Engagements2486

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital has witnessed unprecedented violence. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh, has now been arrested.

Source: Twitter

Several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage after a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to open firing in an attempt to intimidate the cops countering the mob, heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Interestingly, just as the video went viral, the usual suspects had started blaming ‘Bhagwa terror’. There were several Leftists and Islamists, who habitually shield Muslim rioters simply assumed that the shooter was someone from the “BJP/RSS” or a “Sanghi Goon”. However, as the identity of the shooter got an event, the usual suspects started retreating, without retracting their deceitful assertions.

Read: Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

The deceit of the Left-Liberal establishment was such, that The Quint even changed its featured image in one of the articles because it showed the shooter Shahrukh with people wearing skull-caps and pelting stones. To ensure that he was not seen with the Islamist mob, the Quint had changed their image.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested
The shooter during the anti-CAA Delhi riots by Islamists, identified as Shahrukh, has now been arrested. 
Read more

Don't miss these

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Times of India print edition watered down the anti-CAA riots in national capital that took place yesterday and referred to one of the rioters who shot at Delhi Police as a 'protestor'. TOI caption reads how 'a protestor' Mohammed Shahrukh 'threatens' a policeman with a gun at Jafrabad. It does not mention that he fired 8 rounds at Delhi Policeman. India TV, too, referred to rioter Mohammad Shahrukh as 'protestor'. The Wire went a step ahead and reported that the gun in rioter Mohammad Shahrukh hand 'appears to be a gun'. One wonders whether The Wire thinks the bullets were fired by...

“Dalits gang-raped and killed Muslims in 2002”: Ex-Indian Express journalist hates on Dalits, says ‘Muslims owe them nothing’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets welcoming First Lady Melania Trump to Delhi school visit, gets attacked by ‘liberals’

Anti-CAA rioters wanted to internationalize the issue, like Pakistan wants with Kashmir

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

Load more

Most read articles recently

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia 'students' to protest against 'police brutality' in Delhi

After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
From Hussain Haidry to Sharjeel Imam, What anti-CAA protests revealed

What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
After stones become wallets, orange crates become Bhagwa flags

As Muslim rioters go on rampage, open fire at police in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area, liberals insinuate ‘Bhagwa terror’: Here’s how it’s misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,584FansLike
237,330FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com