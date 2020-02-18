Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Congress raised the bogey of Hindu Terror on the directions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram: Piyush Goyal on Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria revealed in his book that 26/11 Mumbai terror attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab was carrying a Hindu ID on him

OpIndia Staff
Piyush Goyal slams Congress for falsely raising the Hindu terror bogey as Mumbai Ex Cop Maria reveals Kasab was carrying a Hindu ID on him
Piyush Goyal(Source: India Today)
Reacting to the stunning revelations made by Ex Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria in his latest book, in which he claimed that 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab had an ID with Hindu name on it, Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Congress party saying a deeper conspiracy was hatched by them to malign Hindus.

The Railway Minister also expressed astonishment as to how such as important fact about the Mumbai terror attack was not revealed during the time Rakesh Maria was at the helm of the affairs in Mumbai Police.

“Why did Mr Maria disclose all these details now? He should have said these things when he was the Police Commissioner. According to the service rules, if a senior police official is in possession of critical information, he should have taken action over it,” Goyal said.

Read: How Congress created the ‘Hindu terror’ theory: A saga that started not with Malegaon blasts, but Sikh massacre of 1984

“According to me, Congress party tried to hatch a deeper conspiracy, full of deceit and lies, to raise the bogey of Hindu terror on the direction of former Union Minister P Chidambaram. I condemn in strongest terms the Congress party and everyone who tried to deceive the entire country. They had to pay for their misdeeds in 2014 and 2019 when the people of the country rejected them. In my understanding, terror has no religion, a terrorist is a terrorist. Those who fabricated false allegations to implicate people by the Congress party, my government unequivocally condemns it,” Goyal added.

In a tell-all book ‘Let Me Say It Now’ authored by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, the Ex Mumbai top has revealed that 26/11 Mumbai terror attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab had an ID with Hindu name on it. The ID found on Kasab had his name as “Samir Chaudhary”. 10 terrorists trained by Pakistan’s ISI and Lashkar-e-Toiba had entered Mumbai through sea route and held the city hostage between 26 to 28 November, 2008. Maria was on the control room duty on the day 10 Pakistani terrorists wrecked havoc in Mumbai. Congress’ Shivraj Patil was the Home Minister when the attack took place. 4 days after the attack, Congress’ P Chidambaram took over as India’s Home Minister.

