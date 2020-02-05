Ever since it came to light that the Shaheen Bagh attacker, Kapil Gujjar, who fired three shots in the air on February 1, is an AAP member, Aam Aadmi Party has been in a damage control mode, trying to delink themselves from the assaulter. Prominent AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar recently deleted the tweet welcoming Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh Chauhan along with party leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena into AAP.

However, though the tweet highlighting Gujjar and his father’s Gaje Singh’s association with the AAP party may have been removed by Kumar, the Aam Aadmi Party forget to remove from their official website an article that confirms that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was indeed an AAP member. In case the article is pulled down, the archived version can be accessed here.

The article pertains to the event in which Congress and BSP leaders left their parties to join the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of senior AAP members Atishi Marlena and Sanjay Singh. It was during this event that Chaudhary Gaje Singh, who had served as BSP District President of Patparganj and MLA candidate had shunned his party to join the AAP along with his son Kapil Gujjar.

Welcoming Kapil Gujjar’s father Gaje Singh, Atishi Marlena had heaped praises for all the new joiners in the party. “These are esteemable people of Delhi. They are respected by society. Their inclusion in the party will strengthen the party’s hold in Delhi,” Marlena said.

While it has been proved beyond doubt that Kapil Gujjar and his father Gaje Singh were “esteemed” members of AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal laid the blame on BJP for using the Delhi Police to cast the party in a bad light by associating the shooter with the AAP party. “BJP has left with nothing. They have nothing to counter the work done by the AAP government in Delhi. Kapil’s family has said that they have nothing to do with AAP. Anyone can get their pictures clicked with someone. If he has any link with AAP, then he should be given harshest punishment,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who apparently welcomed Kapil Gujjar into the party tried to wash his hands off him stating that the shooting was a BJP ploy. He even said that the AAP member being part of AAP and who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh demanding Hindu Rashtra and saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is all a BJP conspiracy.