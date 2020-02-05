Hours after it was revealed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar had joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last year with his father, AAP has been on an offensive to disassociate themselves from him. AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar, who had tweeted a photograph of Gujjar welcoming him to the party along with party leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, has mysteriously deleted the tweet.

In the above screenshot, the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar can be seen in the second picture with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh. Kumar has now deleted this tweet without any explanation. An archive of his tweet could be accessed here.

In Kumar’s tweet, he also mentions how BSP Patparganj chief Gaje Singh has also joined AAP. However, now Gaje Singh has denied being part of AAP.

In a video shared by NDTV journalist Saurabh Shukla, Gaje Singh denies ever having been member of AAP. However, Kumar’s tweet categorically welcomed him to AAP. Gaje Singh claims that he only wore the cap because AAP were distributing them during the campaigning and claimed that after having quit BSP, he has completely quit politics.

On Tuesday night it was revealed that the Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, who fired three shots in the air on February 1, after declaring that only Hindus will prevail in India, has been associated with the AAP since early 2019.

This revelation comes days after Sanjay Singh had alleged that the shooting was BJP’s ploy. However, soon after it was known that Shaheen Bagh shooter is an AAP member, AAP has gone into a huddle and trying all tricks in the book to wash its hands off him. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh even went on to say that the AAP member being part of AAP and who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh demanding Hindu Rashtra and saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is all a BJP conspiracy.