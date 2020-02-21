Friday, February 21, 2020
Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken's Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

Nabaneet Mahanta, Additional DCP (crime) in Guwahati has informed that Imam was immediately produced in a court. The Assam police had requested for a 4-day remand of Imam and they were granted the same.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Sharjeel Imam, image via Twitter
Shaerjeel Imam, the radical Islamist behind the Jamia Nagar violence and Shaheen Bagh protests has been finally brought to Guwahati by Assam police, ironically through the very ‘chicken’s neck’ that he wanted to ‘cut off’ from the rest of India.

As per reports, Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi’s Patiala House Court. A team of Assam police then brought him by train to Guwahati on Thursday night. The police team had been camping in Delhi for the last few days. Some Tihar jail officials also accompanied Imam to Guwahati.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Additional DCP (crime) in Guwahati has informed that Imam was immediately produced in a court. The Assam police had requested for a 4-day remand of Imam and they were granted the same.

It is reported that the police will interrogate him for the next few days, probably at different locations.

As per reports, Sharjeel’s brother Muzammil Imam had alleged yesterday that Sharjeel was brought by the Assam police in a ‘secretive manner’ and his family is worried about him.

Read: Into the Islamist’s mind: The role of educated Muslims in Sharjeel Imam’s ‘Plan of Action’

Cases were lodged against Imam in Assam after a video of him inciting a Muslim crowd to wage a war against India and ‘cut off Assam’ and the entire North East from India had gone viral. Simultaneous cases were lodged against him in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Delhi police have mentioned Imam’s name as one of the instigators behind the Jamia Nagar violence on December 15. After hiding for days, Imam was finally nabbed by Delhi police in Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28.

