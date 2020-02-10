Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home Opinions 'The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,' said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book
EntertainmentOpinionsPolitics

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

An individual who believes "The Indians have f**ked Kashmir" cannot be expected to narrate what happened to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the big screen.

K Bhattacharjee
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara has been accused of whitewashing the brutal genocide of Kashmiri Hindus , (courtesy: Koimoi)
Engagements3564

The movie ‘Shikara’, which claimed to be the ‘untold story of Kashmiri Pandits’, has received great criticism for watering down the extent of the atrocities the community was forced to suffer. Shikara was expected to be the first real effort by the entertainment industry to bust the organized campaign of genocide denial but the movie disappointed on all fronts.

Expectedly, people were greatly disappointed when the movie did not deliver on what it promised. One Kashmiri Pandit woman broke down and directed her ire against director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the movie. Chopra, in an attempt to placate her, said, “truth has two sides”. Everyone has his own perspective and may have different opinions, said the filmmaker. He did not stop there and went on to mock the anguished woman. He said that he will make ‘Shikara 2’ for her. The insensitive conduct by Chopra subtly hinted towards his ideological inclinations.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ideological inclinations become even clearer when one reads what Suketu Mehta, the screenplay writer of Chopra’s 2000 movie Mission Kashmir, wrote in his book ‘Maximum City: Bombay Lost & Found’. Chopra is quoted by Mehta as saying, “The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. I’m a Kashmiri, I know. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Mehta wrote: Vinod wants the film to reinforce in the popular imagination the syncretic idea of Kashmiryat, the age-old ideology that allows Muslims at the Hazratbal mosque and Hindus at the Shankaracharya temple to worship in the same country. He is not blind to the recent history of his troubled homeland. At one point, he says, “The Indians have fucked Kashmir. I’m a Kashmiri, I know. They’ve been fucking Kashmir for fifty years.”

From Mehta’s words, it appears that Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes Kashmir was all hunky-dory with diverse communities singing ‘Boomro Boomro’ before the Central Government intervened. It is the same worldview that finds voice in Mission Kashmir, a movie that provides ample justification for Islamic Terrorism and dilutes the true nature of the terrorism that Kashmir faces.

Mehta also wrote: What is fascinating to me is not so much the scriptwriting process as hearing Vinod explain what is politically acceptable and what’s not. Infinite care has to be taken, as the papers put it, to avoid “hurting the sentiments of a particular community.”

The screenplay writer of Mission Kashmir himself holds extremely problematic views. He writes in the book, “I feel distanced from many of the scenes in Mission Kashmir. In writing them, I am a lawyer, putting words I do not believe in the mouths of my characters. Politically, I am at left angles to the film. I argue that we need to insert something about the social and economic conditions that go into the making of a terrorist, especially in Kashmir. I talk about visiting Kashmir in 1987 and seeing perhaps the most corrupt state government in India; about the wishes of most of the locals I had spoken to not to be part of the Indian Union; about the double standard in India’s keeping Muslim-majority Kashmir on the grounds that the maharajah had acceded to us at independence, and refusing to let the Muslim princes of Hyderabad and Junagadh accede to Pakistan because they ruled over Hindu-majority states. But I don’t push the point. I do not have the necessary weight on the script-writing team.”

Maximum City is an award-winning book. It was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 and won the Kiriyama Prize. It also won the 2005 Vodafone Crossword Book Award. The Economist named Maximum City one of its books of the year for 2004. It was shortlisted for the 2005 Samuel Johnson Prize.

From the perspective provided by the book, ‘Shikara’ appears to be consistent with how Vidhu Vinod Chopra sees Islamic Terrorism in the valley. From Mehta’s words, it appears fairly obvious that Shikara could never be what it was advertised as by the makers of the movie. An individual who believes “The Indians have f**ked Kashmir” cannot be expected to narrate what happened to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the big screen. As such, the audience has every right to feel cheated and the Kashmiri Hindu community has every right to feel angry about the fact that someone decided to mint money from whitewashing the genocide they suffered.

Viewers have said that the movie empathizes more with the Jihadists than the Kashmiri Pandits. They have also said that there was a blatant distortion of facts and attempts were made to whitewash Radical Islam. The movie was also accused of romanticizing the Hindu Genocide. Kashmiri Pandits have said that it only adds further salt to their wounds.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Shikara movie review, Shikara movie collection, Hrithik Roshan movies

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com