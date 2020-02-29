Saturday, February 29, 2020
Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

Comparing its Day 1 office collection box to other recent releases, it is clear that the audience is not in awe of the film.

OpIndia Staff
Anubhav Sinha’s (right) directorial, Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu (left) flops at Box Office
The abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Singh directorial, ‘Thappad’, starring Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has not managed to impress its audiences. The movie saw a very slow start at the box office on Friday. Despite having no competition from past or present either, with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship slowing down as such, Thappad barely made Rs 3.07 crore on Day first.

Comparing its Day 1 office collection box to other recent releases, it is clear that the audience is not in awe of the film. The start of the film in the morning shows was unexpectedly slow but then there was a slight improvement in the evening and night shows, which helped it reach the Rs 3 crore mark.

The story of Thappad revolves around Amrita (Taapsee Pannu) who’s a homemaker by choice. Amrita is married to Vikram (Pavail Gulati) and she is happy in her space with him until one day when Vikram slaps Amrita.

Read: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tries to show separatist Azadi slogans did not come from Kashmir. Read how he is wrong

After the slap, the whole life starts making meaning for Amrita. She understands her importance and knows that even being her husband, Vikram can’t slap her. Nobody can slap their wife. Thus the story goes forward.

Even as Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Thappad, released in theatres on February 28, #BoycottThappad has been trending on Twitter. The trend came in as an outcome of Taapsee and director Anubhav Sinha’s opposing the newly implemented CAA and standing in solidarity with the JNUSU leftists accused of violence.

Bollywood entertainer Taapsee Pannu had even become a part of a protest in Mumbai showing solidarity with JNU ‘students’. She had then said: “I haven’t expressed my views on CAA because I haven’t studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn’t feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen.

Read: Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ claims of highlighting ‘equality’, takes liberties with facts to suit anti-Brahmin propaganda

As for Anubhav Sinha, he is that abusive, anti-Hindu and anti-Modi filmmaker who cannot handle criticisms. After the release of his ‘propaganda film Article 15, which shamelessly attempted to further enforce the old shackles of caste identities, Sinha, who had recently tried to water down the brutal history behind Azadi slogans by calling them a part of feminist movement, went on an abusive spree on Twitter, trashing everyone who held negative opinions about his movie.

Read: Bollywood entertainers come together in support of JNU students after leftist goons unleashed violence on them

Prior to the release of his another propaganda film ‘Mulk’, Sinha who had earlier made the embarrassment called Ra.One had claimed that terrorism was not started by Muslims. He was also caught requesting Pakistanis to watch his ‘Mulk’ movie illegally. Sinha, whose own shady money laundering attempts were recently highlighted seems to be on a mission to improve his public image by toeing ‘liberal’ propaganda.

