Monday, January 6, 2020
Bollywood entertainers come together in support of JNU students after leftist goons unleashed violence on them

The support of the film fraternity to JNU students who do not want to see their studies suffer is indeed heart-warming.

OpIndia Staff
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Dadlani amongst others who have extended support to students who were beaten up by leftist goons on JNU campus on Sunday
Bollywood entertainers have come in support of JNU students who were beaten up by masked leftist goons JNU campus on Sunday evening.

Filmmakers like Anubhav Sinha and Aanand Rai have extended support to JNU students who were attacked by leftist goons when they went to register for the winter semester on Sunday afternoon.

Junior Bollywood entertainer Taapsee Pannu has also stood in solidarity with students who want to continue their studies.

Joining her parachuting from anti-CAA protests in Delhi is actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

And AAP supporting musician Vishal Dadlani.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also stand in solidarity with the students.

Late on Sunday after masked goons ran riots on the campus, JNU issued a statement where it said that during the ongoing registration process, violent students had again entered the CIS premises on Saturday and had made the servers dysfunctional by damaging the power supplies. The university stated that the groups of students opposing the fee hike want to stop students from registering with revised fees.

Read: Violent miscreants attacked students who supported registration process and wanted to study: Read the full statement issued by JNU

The protesting students have also closed some schools and have stopped the students and teachers from entering. On 5th January, when non-agitating students had tried to enter their respective school buildings, they were physically stopped by the protestors. At 4.30 pm, the agitating students had reportedly moved from the admin block to hostel rooms attacking the students who had supported the registration process. Even though police were informed, by the time police reached, several students and security staff at the hostels were reportedly badly injured in the assault by the violent protestors.

