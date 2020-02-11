Tuesday, February 11, 2020
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania to visit India from Feb 24-25

This will be the first trip of American President Donald Trump to India. He will be also be accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump.

OpIndia Staff
US President Donald Trump set to visit India between February 24-25
Indian PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: BBC)
Donald Trump, The President of The United States is set to visit India between February 24 and 25. The White House has announced it officially.

The Office of the Press Secretary stated, “The President and The First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement.”

The White House reiterated that the trip will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and highlight the strong bond between the people of India and the States.

In anticipation of the event, the President’s security team has landed in India last week. When the two world leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, no deals were signed. A limited trade deal may be signed during the visit by President Trump.

As per reports, a $1.86 billion missile defence system deal is being worked upon, apart from a 2.6 Billion USD 24 MH-60 Seahawk helicopters made by Lockheed Martin is also on the cards.

Read: Watch: ‘Mandir Wahi Banayenge’ chants echoed through the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in Houston

This will be the first trip of American President Donald Trump to India. He will be also be accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump. Last year, PM Modi had visited the US and they had attended a massive ‘Howdy, Modi’ event organised in Houston together.

