Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports Warkari Sect declares Sharad Pawar as anti-Hindu, urges its community members to refrain from inviting him, Pawar hits back
News Reports

Warkari Sect declares Sharad Pawar as anti-Hindu, urges its community members to refrain from inviting him, Pawar hits back

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar hit back at the Warkari sect saying that there is no need for anybody's permission for visiting temples

OpIndia Staff
Sharad Pawar says will support the BJP on issues of National Interest
Sharad Pawar(Source: firstpost)
Engagements1256

The Warkari sect has recently issued a statement urging its community to refrain from calling Sharad Pawar for inaugurations and lectures alleging that he favours the “atheists” and those who insult gods, Hindus, and saints.

The Warkari Sampradaya within the bhakti spiritual tradition of Vaishanavite Hinduism geographically stays in the Pandharpur, Maharashtra. They worship Lord Viththal, who is regarded as a form of Krishna.

The Rashtriya Warkari Parishad had said, “Honourable Sharad Pawar Saab says there is no need of ‘Ramayan’. He supports those who indulge in the insults of gods, saints, and the Hindu religion…Therefore Warkaris should remain cautious in the future and always remember that they are Hindu first”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Thy also urged its community to stop inviting people who believe in atheism.

In September 2018, Sharad Pawar had said that “there is no need of Ramayana or Mahabharat in the country.” He had made the comment reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the earliest. The NCP supremo is known to be an atheist, which has been confirmed by his daughter Supriya Sule.

Read- Sharad Pawar ‘invented’ an extra bomb blast in 1993 ‘to promote Hindu-Muslim harmony’, said was praised for his lie

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar hit back at the Warkari sect saying that there is no need for anybody’s permission for visiting temples. While Addressing a gathering in Alandi, Sharad Pawar said there was no need to seek anyone’s permission to visit Lord Vitthal’s temple in Pandharpur and pray there.

He said, “If you want to worship Lord Vitthal, you visit Pandharpur. If you want to worship Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram, then you visit Alandi and Dehu respectively. There is no need to take permission from anyone to visit these places”.

He added, “Therefore, if anyone says that you don’t have permission to visit these places, then I think they don’t understand the thought of the Warkari Sampraday (sect)”.

“A true Warkari will never take such a stand. I think we should ignore such things and follow on our choices”, Pawar added.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com