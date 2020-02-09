Warkari Sect declares Sharad Pawar as anti-Hindu, urges its community members to refrain from inviting him, Pawar hits back

The Warkari sect has recently issued a statement urging its community to refrain from calling Sharad Pawar for inaugurations and lectures alleging that he favours the “atheists” and those who insult gods, Hindus, and saints.

The Warkari Sampradaya within the bhakti spiritual tradition of Vaishanavite Hinduism geographically stays in the Pandharpur, Maharashtra. They worship Lord Viththal, who is regarded as a form of Krishna.

The Rashtriya Warkari Parishad had said, “Honourable Sharad Pawar Saab says there is no need of ‘Ramayan’. He supports those who indulge in the insults of gods, saints, and the Hindu religion…Therefore Warkaris should remain cautious in the future and always remember that they are Hindu first”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Thy also urged its community to stop inviting people who believe in atheism.

In September 2018, Sharad Pawar had said that “there is no need of Ramayana or Mahabharat in the country.” He had made the comment reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the earliest. The NCP supremo is known to be an atheist, which has been confirmed by his daughter Supriya Sule.

Read- Sharad Pawar ‘invented’ an extra bomb blast in 1993 ‘to promote Hindu-Muslim harmony’, said was praised for his lie

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar hit back at the Warkari sect saying that there is no need for anybody’s permission for visiting temples. While Addressing a gathering in Alandi, Sharad Pawar said there was no need to seek anyone’s permission to visit Lord Vitthal’s temple in Pandharpur and pray there.

He said, “If you want to worship Lord Vitthal, you visit Pandharpur. If you want to worship Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram, then you visit Alandi and Dehu respectively. There is no need to take permission from anyone to visit these places”.

He added, “Therefore, if anyone says that you don’t have permission to visit these places, then I think they don’t understand the thought of the Warkari Sampraday (sect)”.

“A true Warkari will never take such a stand. I think we should ignore such things and follow on our choices”, Pawar added.