The Delhi elections are on the 8th of February and politicians have tried every trick in their book in this hotly battled elections. From AAP and Congress fuelling Islamist Shaheen Bagh protests to Congress and AAP leaders being arrested for anti-CAA riots, the Delhi elections have seen to worst lows in politics. Following this trajectory, Rahul Gandhi passionately spoke to a 10-year-old, using her for petty anti-Modi propganda, about the deteriorating ‘mahaul’ in the country over the past 5 years during his Old Delhi election rally recently.

While speaking in Old Delhi during an election rally, Rahul Gandhi started to regurgitate his old trope of how Prime Minister Modi has ruined the ‘mahaul’ of the country. He essentially said that earlier, the peace and love that was felt all around us in India, is not felt anymore.

Then, something strange happened. Rahul Gandhi turned to a 10-year-old who was sitting in the front rows (presumably along with her parents) and asked her if she agreed with his propaganda.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi,Congress: In the last 5 years the environment of India has deteriorated, have you noticed? The peace&brotherhood which prevailed earlier is not there. If a 10-year-old girl (sitting in the crowd) can understand that then I am sure others will also understand. pic.twitter.com/ZUhhGQ6EHo — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

He turns to the kid and first asks, twice, ‘Dekha aapne?’. Then, Rahul Gandhi asks the girl her age, to which, she says she is 10-years-old. He then asks her if she has noticed how in the past 5 years how the ‘mahaul’ has become bad. Rahul Gandhi then says to the 10-year-old kid, “dekha na? Jo pehele mood hua karta tha, jo pehele shanti thi, jo bhaichara tha, wo gayab ho gaya na? Gayab ho gay?”. Then, he nods affirmatively.

Essentially, Rahul Gandhi during his election rally assumed that the child was capable of understanding how “well” Congress ruled the country when she was a 4 or 5-year-old and now, at the ripe old age of 10, she is capable of understanding how terribly PM Modi is governing the country by apparently ruining the ‘mood’ of the nation. She is also supposed to understand how there is no ‘brotherhood’ or ‘peace’ anymore.

That Congress and its leaders would use children for their propaganda comes as no surprise. In 2019, a video surfaced on Social Media where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who chickened out of battling PM Modi in Varanasi, was seen watching in amusement as little kids, coached by Congress workers, were abusing Prime Minister Modi. The kids, who were seemingly coached by Congress functionaries chanted ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ as Priyanka Gandhi watched on in amusement.

Further in the video, one could see the children abuse further. The kinds in unison chanted, ‘neem ka patta kadvah hai, Narendra Modi bha**wa hai”. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra smiled sheepishly and reluctantly, as a token gesture tells the children that this is a bad slogan and they should focus on the good slogans. After this, the kids go back to chanting ‘chowkidaar chor hai’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’.

What Rahul Gandhi has done now points to a dangerous trend of using children for petty politics that has emerged recently. One must recall that two infants have already lost their lives due to their parents’ negligence while protesting at Shaheen Bagh.

Several videos of children being taught to make seditious statements have also emerged from the protests led by Islamists. While most people are concerned about Islamists using children for their propaganda, Rahul Gandhi seems to have resorted to doing exactly the same.