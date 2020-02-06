Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home News Reports After infant dies at Shaheen Bagh 'protests' because of cold, Bravery Award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests
News Reports

After infant dies at Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ because of cold, Bravery Award winner writes to CJI to stop children from attending protests

She has written to CJI Bobde seeking directives to prevent children from being used in these protests as it amounts to cruelty.

OpIndia Staff
Child 'protestors' at Shaheen Bagh (image: Swarajyamag.com)
Engagements84

Days after reports emerged that at least one infant has died because the parents took them to Shaheen Bagh for protests and exposed them to Delhi’s bitter cold, National Bravery Award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking directives for stopping children from being used in protests.

In a letter, the National Bravery Award winner has said that the infant’s death is violation of Right to Life under article 21 of Constitution of India. Zen Gunratan Sadavarte is a recipient of 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award. She has written to CJI Bobde seeking directives to prevent children from being used in these protests as it amounts to cruelty.

Read: “He also had to fight for our rights. He also wanted Azaadi. Ready to sacrifice other two children”: Dead infant’s mother defends bringing child to protests

- Ad - - article resumes -

In her letter she further states that the parents of the infant as well as the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ failed to protect the rights of the child. This resulted in the death of the child. “The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, new-borns and children, ignoring the fact that new-born babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains in particulars thereafter also ignoring the conditions unfavourable to the children, they are brought to the protest place which is violative of their child rights and natural justice,” she said in her letter.

She has further alleged that the Police, too, failed to stop the children from participating in these protests. Sadavarte even expressed surprise at cause of death not being mentioned on death certificate of the four month old child.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of ‘Ummah’ reluctant to support Pakistan’s Kashmir bogey at OIC meet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of 'Ummah' reluctant to support Pakistan's Kashmir bogey in OIC meet
OIC: Saudi Arabia has shown reluctance in accepting Pakistan request for an immediate meeting of CFM on the issue of Kashmir
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,222FansLike
229,849FollowersFollow
170,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com