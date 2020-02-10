A woman has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician Shahadat Hossain of harassment. She has alleged that the accused has threatened to abduct and forcibly marry her, reported Zee 24 Bangla.

The incident took place in Belgachia, North Kolkata. The TMC politician has also been accused of sending lewd texts, abusive messages and threatening to upload obscene videos of her on Facebook. Moreover, the accused has also allegedly threatened to kill the woman along with her family members.

The woman has stated in her complaint that Hossain claimed to be a close associate of the Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Senu. He had also told the victim that the police could not do anything to him.

The woman has filed a complaint against Hossain at the Ultodanga police station. However, no action has been taken against the accused as of yet. As such, the victim and her family are forced to live in fear and panic.

This is not the first time that a TMC politician has been accused of a crime against women. Last week, a primary school teacher by the name of Smriti Kana Das in South Dinajpur district was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a mob that included TMC leader Amal Sarkar for protesting against the forceful takeover of land for road construction.