Another brutal attack in Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal has come to light, allegedly by TMC goons. On the 2nd of February 2019, a primary school teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur district was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a group of people. The group of people also included a local TMC leader Amal Sarkar. The teacher who was thrashed has been identified as Smriti Kana Das.

WB: A primary school teacher in Gangrampur of South Dinajpur dist was tied with a rope, dragged&beaten up by a group of people, allegedly including a local TMC leader Amal Sarkar,after she protested against their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road.(02.02) pic.twitter.com/zFOYoYlxMW — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Reportedly, Smriti Kana Das was thrashed by TMC goons because she protested against the TMC’s bid to acquire her land forcibly for the construction of a road.

Post the heinous incident, the primary school teacher who was thrashed resigned and a complaint was filed against the 5 people, including the TMC leader who thrashed her.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: West Bengal: Two persons die after TMC goons open fire and hurl bombs at anti-CAA protesters in Murshidabad

Amal Sarkar who was a part of the group who thrashed the primary school teacher was the Panchayat Deputy Pradhant from the ruling TMC party.

“When I raised my voice, TMC workers, including Sarkar, beat me up. They tied my legs with a rope and dragged me for several metres. I have lodged a complaint with the police” the primary teacher who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital said.

Read: West Bengal: Hindu activist murdered in Nadia, ‘killed because he refused to join TMC’, says family

A senior police officer said, “We have received a complaint in this regard and we are looking into it. The investigation is on”.

Reportedly, TMC has suspended Amal Sarkar pending an investigation into the allegations that he was a part of the mob that thrashed the primary school teacher.

BJP has said that Smriti Kana Das is a worker of the party. BJP MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, said, “She is our party worker. She was severely beaten up. Only TMC can inflict such horrific attack on our workers. This clearly shows why the law and order situation has worsened in West Bengal.”