The Mosques had issued alerts. After that everyone had made arrangements for themselves. Some were transporting their loved ones to safer places, some were moving their valuables to a safe place, while some were trying to hoard weapons to keep themselves safe. All these arrangements were not being made to deal with any natural calamity, avoid robbery or prior notice of any terrorist attack, but by Radical Muslims to spread anti-Hindu violence in the name of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in major areas of Delhi.

One thing has been clear from the photographs so far from the Delhi anti-Hindu riots that preparations were on for weeks, if not months to spread the riot and target Hindus. Similar preparations were made at a bike showroom in Brijpuri, located between the riot-affected areas, Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad. From a ‘Hero’ showroom located here, its owner had allegedly taken out the bikes and transported them to a safe place before the rioters started the violence and after that, he himself vandalised the place, to claim victimhood before the media.

Read: More dangerous than bullets: Improvised slingshots were mounted after every 10-15 houses to inflict maximum damage

- Ad - - article resumes -

A week after the violence in Delhi, we met the riot victims in Brijpuri. During this, we got a piece of startling information. This information came from the person who runs the shop near that Hero showroom and also stays at the shop for 12 hours a day and keeps an eye on every activity nearby. According to eyewitnesses, “Muslim women started protesting on Sunday in the name of CAA protest. After this, everyone started preparing. On Monday, violence erupted from Chand Bagh. Muslims were first looting Hindu shops and then setting them on fire.”

Eyewitnesses living in Brijpuri further state, “Not only this, these people (Muslims) all knew what was going to happen next. The only Muslim bike showroom in the area, who used to have hundreds of bikes for sale, had taken all the bikes out of the showroom to a safe place at 5 am on February 26, just before violence broke out in the area. After this, the rioters themselves first vandalized the showroom to show themselves as victims and then took the counter out of the showroom and set it on fire. ”

The eyewitnesses claim that the ‘peaceful protests’ at Shaheen Bagh are only a facade, the real preparations were made to violently target Hindus in these (Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar etc) areas. Neither the bombs were made on that day nor so many bricks and stones were assembled on roofs on such short notice.

“I have seen about 30 to 40 vehicles of MCD clearing debris with my own eyes. This is the same debris, which was thrown on the streets by the marauders in the form of bricks and stones on the streets,” the man said. The residents here also say that while Muslims live safely in Hindu-dominated areas, no Hindu can remain safe in a Muslim dominated area.

sub-editor