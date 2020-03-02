Monday, March 2, 2020
Home Crime Delhi riots: Eyewitness says Muslims were prepared, showroom owner had moved bikes, then vandalised his own shop to claim victimhood
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics

Delhi riots: Eyewitness says Muslims were prepared, showroom owner had moved bikes, then vandalised his own shop to claim victimhood

The eyewitnesses claim that the 'peaceful protests' at Shaheen Bagh are only a facade, the real preparations were made to violently target Hindus in these (Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar etc) areas.

Keshav Malan
Brijpuri residents claim that Muslims were prepared and had planned ahead for the riots
The vandalized showroom
Engagements1360

The Mosques had issued alerts. After that everyone had made arrangements for themselves. Some were transporting their loved ones to safer places, some were moving their valuables to a safe place, while some were trying to hoard weapons to keep themselves safe. All these arrangements were not being made to deal with any natural calamity, avoid robbery or prior notice of any terrorist attack, but by Radical Muslims to spread anti-Hindu violence in the name of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in major areas of Delhi.

One thing has been clear from the photographs so far from the Delhi anti-Hindu riots that preparations were on for weeks, if not months to spread the riot and target Hindus. Similar preparations were made at a bike showroom in Brijpuri, located between the riot-affected areas, Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad. From a ‘Hero’ showroom located here, its owner had allegedly taken out the bikes and transported them to a safe place before the rioters started the violence and after that, he himself vandalised the place, to claim victimhood before the media.

Read: More dangerous than bullets: Improvised slingshots were mounted after every 10-15 houses to inflict maximum damage

- Ad - - article resumes -

A week after the violence in Delhi, we met the riot victims in Brijpuri. During this, we got a piece of startling information. This information came from the person who runs the shop near that Hero showroom and also stays at the shop for 12 hours a day and keeps an eye on every activity nearby. According to eyewitnesses, “Muslim women started protesting on Sunday in the name of CAA protest. After this, everyone started preparing. On Monday, violence erupted from Chand Bagh. Muslims were first looting Hindu shops and then setting them on fire.”

Eyewitnesses living in Brijpuri further state, “Not only this, these people (Muslims) all knew what was going to happen next. The only Muslim bike showroom in the area, who used to have hundreds of bikes for sale, had taken all the bikes out of the showroom to a safe place at 5 am on February 26, just before violence broke out in the area. After this, the rioters themselves first vandalized the showroom to show themselves as victims and then took the counter out of the showroom and set it on fire. ”

The eyewitnesses claim that the ‘peaceful protests’ at Shaheen Bagh are only a facade, the real preparations were made to violently target Hindus in these (Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Karawal Nagar etc) areas. Neither the bombs were made on that day nor so many bricks and stones were assembled on roofs on such short notice.

“I have seen about 30 to 40 vehicles of MCD clearing debris with my own eyes. This is the same debris, which was thrown on the streets by the marauders in the form of bricks and stones on the streets,” the man said. The residents here also say that while Muslims live safely in Hindu-dominated areas, no Hindu can remain safe in a Muslim dominated area.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi riots, Delhi news, Delhi video

Big Story

Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and arson on the streets of Delhi on February 24
A video has surfaced, where JNU's 'Tukde Tukde' gang activist Umar Khalid is seen inciting people to take to the street and 'fight against the ruling party' on February 24.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -
Dilwar Singh was allegedly murdered by a mob in Shahdara

Limbs chopped, thrown into fire like a piece of meat: Video of Delhi anti-Hindu Delhi riot victim Dilbar Negi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

After Ravish Kumar changed Mohammad Shahrukh to Anurag Mishra, the Hindu man has started receiving threats

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,353FansLike
243,331FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com