Fifty personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been quarantined at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur city of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh after an officer at the academy tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The officer had attended a meeting that was attended by the Additional Director General (ADG) and the Inspector General (IG), both directors of the BSF Academy. The meeting was attended by other officers as well.

As per reports, the commanders of all units were part of the meeting. It is believed that the officer contracted the virus from his wife who has a travel history to the United Kingdom. The officer, who is of second-in-command rank, has been admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

A CISF personnel at the Mumbai airport has also tested positive for the virus. It is believed that he contracted the virus while checking passengers. “He was posted at the international terminal and it is more or less certain that he contracted the virus on duty,” a CISF official in charge of airports told CNN-News18. “He was asymptomatic. Even now his temperature is normal but he has cough and cold. We have sent his sample for a third test to confirm,” the official said.

Hemendra Kumar, the spokesperson of CISF, said all precautions are being taken. “He was first in Hiranandani hospital and once his tests showed positive, he was moved to Kasturba Gandhi hospital,” he said. Fourteen other personnel who shared the barrack with the infected Head Constable have been asked to quarantine themselves.