Thursday, March 5, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus outbreak: As panic grips, chemist shops face shortage of hand sanitizers, face masks across the country
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: As panic grips, chemist shops face shortage of hand sanitizers, face masks across the country

As Coronavirus fear spreads, people resort to panic-buying masks and hand sanitizers.

OpIndia Staff
Engagements58

As reports of coronavirus cases being reported from several parts of India, people are rushing to medical stores to buy protective masks, hand sanitizers. However, they have been hit by a massive shortage.

Reportedly, not just surgical masks but demand for hand sanitisers have also skyrocketed since the outbreak of the deadly virus. As the demand for protective masks and sanitizers in India have gone up significantly, the price of masks has shot up multiple times.

Chemist shops in several localities have run out of stock. The manufacturers have not been able to replace the stock as demand suddenly spiked in the past couple of days. Some chemist shops who have stocks available for masks have also jacked up prices, selling them at the double the origin price.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Incidentally, even e-commerce websites have either run out of these two products or have increased the rates of hand sanitizers and masks. The shortage is largely due to supply disruptions in China coupled with a large amount of buying from the Middle East and China.

“There was steady demand of hand sanitizers and masks in the past two months since the outbreak of coronavirus but ever since a case was reported in Delhi, there has been a sudden spike in demand,” a salesperson said.

Another salesperson added, “We are not getting supplies of those brands and we are running out of stock of what we have, as demand has been huge in the last two days.”

The rise in demand is also seen across the world with the rapid spread of the virus across 60 countries, leading to panic buying and acute shortage. There has been an increase in places like the UK, which saw almost 260 per cent increase in hand sanitiser sales, it was up by around 73 per cent in the US.

According to reports, there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far. The Indian government has said it is monitoring the situation and has taken precautions, including an increase in screenings.

Read: Gurugram Paytm employee tested positive with novel coronavirus after returning from Italy

Coronavirus is a deadly respiratory which has killed more than 3,110 and so far 90,893 cases are reported globally, according to the World Health Organisation.

The transmission of the virus takes place when someone who is infected comes in contact with another person. According to medical experts, coughing, sneezing or even shaking hands with an infected person can cause exposure.

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019. In the past 24 hours, 129 new cases have been reported in China. This is the lowest number of new cases it reported since January 20.

Outside China, 1848 cases were reported in 48 countries. 80 per cent of those cases are from just three countries: the Republic of Korea, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:coronavirus mask, coronavirus india, coronavirus delhi, coronavirus updates, coronavirus deaths

Big Story

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Huffington Post spreads malicious report about GTB and LNJP hospitals discriminated against riot-victims

OpIndia Staff -
The medical officials of the GTB and LNJP hospitals have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint whitewashes Delhi shooter Shahrukh as ‘TikTok buff, PUBG addict’ who carried pistol ‘to protect his sister’

Editorial Desk -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -
Mohammad Shahrukh arrested on February 3

Arrested Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh associated with a notorious gang, parents are drug peddlers

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: “Supreme Court did not save secularism in Ayodhya, so now time has come to hit the streets” Harsh Mander inciting mob violence

OpIndia Staff -
Social media post claims Indian Hindu woman was harassed by an Uber driver in America for 'killing Muslims' and 'destroying Mosques'

You are killing Muslims and destroying Mosques: Social Media post says Indian Hindu woman was harassed by an American Uber driver

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,177FansLike
246,205FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com