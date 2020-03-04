Thursday, March 5, 2020
Home News Reports Gurugram Paytm employee tested positive with novel coronavirus after returning from Italy
News Reports

Gurugram Paytm employee tested positive with novel coronavirus after returning from Italy

Following today and day before's developments, where a Noida man was tested positive for coronavirus, Paytm, one of India's leading digital payment banks has decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and UP's Noida for at least two days.

Jhankar Mohta
Paytm employee tests positive for coronavirus in Gurugram, (courtesy: Naidunia)
Engagements71

A Paytm employee in Haryana’s Gurgaon (now officially known as Gurugram) has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy. Italy has been emerging as one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

The company has advised its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurugram unit gets sanitised, according to the statement. It also said that as a precautionary measure, they have suggested their team members get health tests done immediately.

Meanwhile, the Paytm employee who has been tested positive is receiving appropriate treatment, the company as quoted by news agency ANI.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Following today and day before’s developments, where a Noida man was tested positive for coronavirus, Paytm, one of India’s leading digital payment banks has decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for at least two days.

Today it was reported that the Noida man’s (who was recently tested positive after he returned from Italy) six relatives in Agra have been tested positive for COVID-19. He had travelled to Agra to meet them.

Morever, after an Italian man and his wife tested positive in Jaipur, today 14 Italian members from the tourist group and their Indian driver also tested positive, making total 17 infections in the group.

Yesterday, Shriram Millennium school in Sector 135 Noida decided to shut down the premises for two days and also postpone its annual examinations amid concerns that their student’s parent, had tested positive with COVID-19 and has been isolated on Monday.

This followed reports that the individual who contracted coronavirus in Italy had attended a birthday party on February 28 (Friday) with his child studying in the Noida school. This party was also attended by other students of the school and their family members.

Prior to this, a techie from Hyderabad was suspected to have contracted the virus.

With these, the total count of known coronavirus infected cases in India rose to 29, including sixteen Italians.

Coronavirus has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Huffington Post spreads malicious report about GTB and LNJP hospitals discriminated against riot-victims

OpIndia Staff -
The medical officials of the GTB and LNJP hospitals have outrightly dismissed the allegations made by the Huffington Post in its report and called it as malicious.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Goa Congress leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindu gods

Goa: Congress leader arrested for hate speech against Lord Parshuram during anti-CAA rally backed by Goa Church

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint whitewashes Delhi shooter Shahrukh as ‘TikTok buff, PUBG addict’ who carried pistol ‘to protect his sister’

Editorial Desk -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,128FansLike
246,063FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com