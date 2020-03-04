A Paytm employee in Haryana’s Gurgaon (now officially known as Gurugram) has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy. Italy has been emerging as one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus.

The company has advised its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurugram unit gets sanitised, according to the statement. It also said that as a precautionary measure, they have suggested their team members get health tests done immediately.

Meanwhile, the Paytm employee who has been tested positive is receiving appropriate treatment, the company as quoted by news agency ANI.

Paytm: One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon office who recently returned from Italy has sadly been tested positive for Coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment. As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately. pic.twitter.com/gXol1a4vOU — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Following today and day before’s developments, where a Noida man was tested positive for coronavirus, Paytm, one of India’s leading digital payment banks has decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for at least two days.

Today it was reported that the Noida man’s (who was recently tested positive after he returned from Italy) six relatives in Agra have been tested positive for COVID-19. He had travelled to Agra to meet them.

Morever, after an Italian man and his wife tested positive in Jaipur, today 14 Italian members from the tourist group and their Indian driver also tested positive, making total 17 infections in the group.

Yesterday, Shriram Millennium school in Sector 135 Noida decided to shut down the premises for two days and also postpone its annual examinations amid concerns that their student’s parent, had tested positive with COVID-19 and has been isolated on Monday.

This followed reports that the individual who contracted coronavirus in Italy had attended a birthday party on February 28 (Friday) with his child studying in the Noida school. This party was also attended by other students of the school and their family members.

Prior to this, a techie from Hyderabad was suspected to have contracted the virus.

With these, the total count of known coronavirus infected cases in India rose to 29, including sixteen Italians.

Coronavirus has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.