On Friday, a Bench of Delhi High Court comprising of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I S Mehta directed all hospital authorities to preserve the DNA samples of those who died during the Anti-Hindu riots in Northeast Delhi.

The Court has ordered to not dispose of any unidentified body until March 11, the next hearing of the case. The Delhi High Court also ordered to video record the post-mortems of those killed in the riots. The directions came at the backdrop of a habeas corpus filed by a man whose brother Hamza had been missing since the communal violence broke out in the National Capital under the garb of Anti-CAA protests.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the police that the body of the missing person, Hamza, was recovered from a drain at Gokulpuri on Monday and his post-mortem would be conducted during the day at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Court, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by Communist leader Brinda Karat, sought response from the Delhi government and the police with regards to making public the list of people arrested in the recent violence. Besides, the plea also urged the court to call for a status report containing the names and numbers of the persons detained and arrested by the cops.

The communal riots that erupted in Delhi is a direct consequence of the city being held hostage by rabid Islamist for their sinister objectives. For over two months, ordinary citizens of Delhi have been harassed and subjected to great inconvenience on purpose. While usual suspects are blaming Kapil Mishra and the ‘Bhagwa’ for the riots, they appear overeager to absolve the Islamists for their sins.