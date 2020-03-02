Monday, March 2, 2020
Delhi: Family of shooter Shahrukh absconding, police recover suspicious articles from his house

The police have recovered and are recovering huge petrol and diesel cans from some houses and streets. Apart from these, 20 kgs of iron nails and glass marbles have been found which were being used to make petrol bombs, as per the police officials.

OpIndia Staff
Islamist shooter, Shahrukh point gun at Delhi Policeman Deepak Dahiya
The family of Delhi shooter Shahrukh, who had fired eight rounds at a policeman during the Anti-Hindu riots at the national capital, has disappeared. Now, the Police are on the lookout for his family as well along with Shahrukh and AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain. Sources within the Delhi Police told IANS that many suspicious articles have been discovered at Shahrukh’s house.

A Joint Commissioner level officer of Delhi Police, requesting anonymity, told IANS, “Arrests of Shahrukh and Tahir are very crucial for us. Both could prove vital links in the investigation”. The police have recovered and are recovering huge petrol and diesel cans from some houses and streets. Thousands of chilly powder packets have also been recovered. Apart from these, 20 kgs of iron nails and glass marbles have been found which were being used to make petrol bombs, as per the officer.

Read: More dangerous than bullets: Improvised slingshots were mounted after every 10-15 houses to inflict maximum damage

Another officer, who is a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the anti-Hindu riots, said, “Catapults, made indigenously, were found installed on the roofs of many houses in Jafrabad and Mustafabad. It is expected that these catapults were used to throw petrol, acid and chilly bombs 100 metres away”. As per Amar Ujala, Shahrukh and the brother of Tahir Hussain were spotted at Sirsa recently. Some villagers at Paraura, Sirsa had reportedly claimed that Tahir Hussain’s brother and jihadi shooter were seen there for a few minutes at a wedding. However, the Delhi police have denied the claims.

After reports emerged that Shahrukh had been arrested, it was clarified that he was not. The decision to arrest Shahrukh was put off as the Police were busy dealing with riots. This gave him the opportunity to flee. His parents and brother are reportedly absconding too.

