Thursday, February 27, 2020
Md Shahrukh who had fired shots during Delhi riots never arrested, police still in the lookout as he had fled immediately: Reports

According to the Hindi News portal, though the police have confirmed that the shooter was, indeed, Shahrukh, it said that he has not been arrested until now.

OpIndia Staff
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested
Islamist shooter, Shahrukh point gun at Delhi Policeman Deepak Dahiya
Amidst the riots that erupted in northeast Delhi following over the last few days, one Islamist shooter Shahrukh was spotted brandishing his gun at the Police and pro-CAA crowd and firing shots. In what has emerged as one of the most iconic imagery from the violence, the Policeman had refused to budge even as Shahrukh pointed his gun straight at him. Shahrukh was later reported to be arrested, as reported by news agency ANI.

Now, ABP News, in a startling revelation, has said that Shahrukh was never arrested. He had escaped immediately after firing those eight rounds at the police in Delhi’s Maujpur area. The police have been in the lookout for Shahrukh from then, the report says.

According to the Hindi News portal, though the police have confirmed that the shooter was, indeed, Shahrukh, it said that he has not been arrested until now. The Crime Branch and Special Cell of Delhi Police are conducting raids to search for Shahrukh. They are using Shahrukh’s photograph to conduct the search operations, reported ABP News.

A police official speaking to the news channel said that the Delhi police are relentlessly searching for the Islamist shooter since only he could ascertain from where he procured the pistol and cartridges he used to open fire during the riots.

Several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage after a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to open firing in an attempt to intimidate the cops countering the mob, heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property.

A report by The Quint also said that Shahrukh has not been arrested, quoting a Delhi Police official. According to the report, the official informed the same to the portal on condition of anonymity.

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
