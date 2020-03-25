Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

Spooked by the criticism received for his tweet in which he claimed to have failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, Jamia professor Dr Abrar Ahmad backtracked from his assertions, stating that his tweet was a ‘parody’ to highlight the alleged discrimination meted out by the government against a particular community.

After deleting the contentious tweet, Ahmad posted another tweet in which he stated that his tweet about the examination discrimination was a parody to explain the Citizenship Amendment Act protests and how the government is discriminating a community. He added that there has been no such exams conducted and no such results and that he had made the post only to explain an issue.

Regarding a post I wrote about an Examination discrimination is Parody to explain #CAA and #CAAProtests how government is discriminating a community. There has been no such examination and no such results. Hold your horses. It is to just to explain an issue. I never discriminate. — Dr. Abrar Ahmad (@ABRSIR) March 25, 2020

Ahmad stirred a furore with his discriminatory tweet against the non-Muslims who did not conform to his worldview on the Citizenship Amendment Act and supported the legislation which intended to fast track the citizenship application of persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who had been in India on or before December 31, 2014.

In a Twitter post in atrociously mangled English, the professor claimed that he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA. He also threatened the 15 non-Muslim students in his class that he enjoys the support of 55 students and if they did not give up protesting against the anti-CAA protests, the majority of the class i.e 55 students will teach them a lesson through riots. “Professors know the roll numbers and we have to put them on mark sheets. So it is easy for them to identify non-Muslim students,” a source in Jamia said.

Tweet by JMI professor Dr Abrar Ahmad

However, shortly afterwards, the professor received a barrage of criticism from Social Media users, criticising him for his seemingly discriminatory disposition against the non-Muslim students in the college. Abrar then deleted his controversial tweet and tendered an untenable explanation that he was simply trying to illustrate the alleged discrimination of the government against a community with his tweet.