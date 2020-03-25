Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

Dr Abrar Ahmad, one of the faculties members at the Jamia Millia Islamia University today took to Twitter to claim that he had failed 15 of his non-Muslim students who had supported the Citizenship Amendment Act and expressed their disapproval against the anti-CAA protests.

Dr Abrar Ahmad’s now deleted tweet

The tweet is now deleted.

All my students r passed except 15 non muslims, who ve to re-appear #CAA. If you protest #CAAProtests, I have 55 students in my favour #caasupport. Majority will teach U lesson if protest not ends #riot. Due to #corona your symbols of protest be erased. I wonder why they hate me? — Dr. Abrar Ahmad (@ABRSIR) March 25, 2020

While he posted the tweet in atrociously mangled English but a cursory glance at the tweet clearly conveys that he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA. He also threatened the 15 non-Muslim students in his class that he enjoys the support of 55 students and if they did not give up protesting against the anti-CAA protests, the majority of the class i.e 55 students will teach them a lesson through riots. “Professors know the roll numbers and we have to put them on mark sheets. So it is easy for them to identify non-Muslim students,” a source in Jamia said.

It is notable here that some students of the University, under the condition of anonymity, have stated that the organisation holds regular meetings inside the campus, and in one of the ‘freshers meet’ events organised by the group, two professors of Jamia Milia Islamia were invited as guest speakers. The Facebook page had listed Prof Muhammad Rafat and Asst Prof Abrar Ahmed as the speakers.

The students stated that the group carries out its activities and meetings unabated and with complete awareness of the university administration. Their statements often call for the subversion of Indian identity and embracing of the Muslim identity. They had also reportedly held events where they had declared support for Palestine and condemned Israel.