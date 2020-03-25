Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act
Editor's picksNews Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

While he posted the tweet in atrociously mangled English but a cursory glance at the tweet clearly conveys that he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jamia professor claims he filed 15 non-Muslim students for protesting against anti-CAA demonstrations
Jamia professor Dr Abrar Ahmad(Source: Twitter)
4429

Dr Abrar Ahmad, one of the faculties members at the Jamia Millia Islamia University today took to Twitter to claim that he had failed 15 of his non-Muslim students who had supported the Citizenship Amendment Act and expressed their disapproval against the anti-CAA protests.

Dr Abrar Ahmad’s now deleted tweet

The tweet is now deleted.

“All my students have passed except 15 non-Muslims, who have to reappear. If you protest against #CAAprotests, then I have 55 students in my favour. The majority will teach you a lesson if the protest doesn’t end #riots. Due to #corona, your symbols of protest be erased. I wonder why they hate me?” Ahmad tweeted.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While he posted the tweet in atrociously mangled English but a cursory glance at the tweet clearly conveys that he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA. He also threatened the 15 non-Muslim students in his class that he enjoys the support of 55 students and if they did not give up protesting against the anti-CAA protests, the majority of the class i.e 55 students will teach them a lesson through riots. “Professors know the roll numbers and we have to put them on mark sheets. So it is easy for them to identify non-Muslim students,” a source in Jamia said.

It is notable here that some students of the University, under the condition of anonymity, have stated that the organisation holds regular meetings inside the campus, and in one of the ‘freshers meet’ events organised by the group, two professors of Jamia Milia Islamia were invited as guest speakers. The Facebook page had listed Prof Muhammad Rafat and Asst Prof Abrar Ahmed as the speakers.

The students stated that the group carries out its activities and meetings unabated and with complete awareness of the university administration. Their statements often call for the subversion of Indian identity and embracing of the Muslim identity. They had also reportedly held events where they had declared support for Palestine and condemned Israel.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

OpIndia Staff -
Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Abrar Ahmad had earlier tweeted claiming he had failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amednment Act
Read more
News Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3...

OpIndia Staff -
People below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg for 3 months
Read more
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical adviser of Contagion, a Hollywood movie on a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart to resume delivery of food items and essential products, Big Basket to start operating in few cities

OpIndia Staff -
Big Basket listed as essential service in 10 cities and started delivering there, Flipkart resumes delivery of grocery during Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during Coronavirus lockdown in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the meeting, Nadda called upon BJP workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each during India Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

First phase of census and NPR update postponed due to nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Census and NPR exercise requires the enumerators to visit every household, which is not possible in the prevailing situation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Editor's picks

A doctor​ from Rohtak spreads panic regarding masks and PPEs, Rahul Gandhi furthers the narrative: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
One Dr. Kamna Kakkar, a doctor at PGIMS, Rohtak claimed that doctors were not being provided with N95 masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,065FansLike
261,390FollowersFollow
205,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com