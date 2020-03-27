Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a relief package of Rs 2200 Crores aiming towards the welfare of the poor in dealing with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus has become a global crisis which has affected the livelihood of the poor. For the welfare of the weaker sections of society in state, today, I am announcing Rs 2200 Crore package: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HS0zG8VWqt — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

CM Naveen Patnaik said that under Food Security scheme, the state government is giving three months advance PDS ration to all the beneficiaries, all the PDS beneficiaries will get rupees 1,000 each that will cost 940 crores of the budget.

CM asserted that the Odisha government will be giving four months advance allowance to other 48 lac beneficiaries under different social welfare schemes which will cost Rupees 932 crores. The state government will provide Rupees 1500 each to 22 lakh construction workers, which will cost Rupees 330 crores.

The Odisha government has also announced various measures to tackle the deadly Coronavirus. On Thursday, the state government had announced the largest hospital for COVID-19 patients with a combined capacity of 1000 beds. The State of Odisha had also announced an advance salary for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for the next four months.

The government is also setting up testing labs in various districts and also announced earlier to arrange 2000 isolation beds for the coronavirus patients.