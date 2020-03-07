Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home News Reports Pulwama attack: NIA reveals arrested terrorist Waiz ul Islam bought chemicals from Amazon to make bombs at the direction of JeM
CrimeNews Reports

Pulwama attack: NIA reveals arrested terrorist Waiz ul Islam bought chemicals from Amazon to make bombs at the direction of JeM

According to reports, Amazon had shared the information with the NIA about a buyer who used the online shopping portal to buy ingredients for the making improvised explosive device (IED). Based on details shared by Amazon, NIA arrested Waiz-ul-Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Pulwama attack
Pulwama terror attack. Image Source: DNA
Engagements129

The National Investigation Agency has made two new arrests, including a teenager, from Kashmir Valley for their role in Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, last year.

The two arrested, 19-years-old Waiz-ul-Islam and 32-years-old Mohammad Abbass Rather, hail from Srinagar and Pulwama respectively.

The NIA revealed that arrested terrorist aide, Waiz-ul-Islam, bought chemicals on the Amazon shopping website which was used to prepare the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used in the Pulwama suicide attack.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to reports, Amazon had shared the information with the NIA about a buyer who used the online shopping portal to buy ingredients for the making improvised explosive device (IED). Based on details shared by Amazon, NIA arrested Waiz-ul-Islam.

During the interrogation, Waiz-ul-Islam revealed that he had used his account on e-commerce website Amazon to procure chemicals, batteries and other relevant accessories on the directions of JeM. He further revealed that he had personally delivered the item to JeM terrorists after receiving the materials.

Read: Pulwama suicide bombing: NIA arrests father daughter duo who had hosted, helped JeM terrorists

NIA sources said Waiz bought chemicals like ammonium nitrate and other things required to make the bomb like batteries from Amazon and deliver it to Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Adnan himself at the Budgam Pulwama border, Waiz considered Adnan as the central commander of Jaish. Adnan is the relative of JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar.

An officer in the arresting NIA team said: “The boy is very young and bright, but his role in the Pulwama conspiracy is unmistakable.” The NIA has decided on not releasing Waiz’s photograph for now.

Meanwhile, Waiz told the authorities that he was briefed what to order online and then to subsequently deliver the “goods” to the module. He did not know about the extent of Pulwama’s conspiracy.

Read: Pakistan paper hails Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on Pulwama and supporting the terror state’s ‘false flag’ narrative

NIA said Waiz was active online, and the agency is checking his social media profile to check for links to the terror module. They will further probe him as to how he was roped in by the terrorist organisation, Jaish.

The NIA further said that the other accused arrested, 32-years-old Mohammad Abbas Rather is an over-ground worker of the JeM who had given shelter to JeM terrorist and IED specialist Mohammad Umar in his house in the months of April-May in 2018. Abbas had also given shelter to JeM terrorists namely suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, Sameer Ahmed Dar and IED expert Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in the run-up to the Pulwama attack.

Notably, Adil Ahmad Dar is the Jaish terrorist and the Pulwama’s suicide bomber who led a deadly attack leading to the killing of 40 CRPF men by ramming his car loaded with 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus on 14 February 2019.

The two arrested accused shall be produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Saturday.

With these two arrests, the total number of arrests in the Pulwama attack case has gone up to five. On February 29, 2020, NIA arrested a Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist for his involvement in the Pulwama terror attack last year.

Read: One year since Pulwama attack, here is how Pakistan’s position internationally has weakened and is unlikely to improve

According to reports, 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, resident of Hajibal, Kakapora in Pulwama, had provided shelter and other logistical assistance to Islamic terrorists and suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. Magrey was introduced to terrorist Dar in mid-2018 by Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time overground worker (OGW) of the JeM.

Magrey was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting IED to it in early February 2019, the NIA said.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The terrorist attack sponsored by Pakistan resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and the terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,711FansLike
247,863FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com