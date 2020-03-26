The Ranchi administration raided a Madarsa located in Parhepat in Ranchi after they got information that around 500 girls were forcibly held hostage and weren’t being allowed to go home by the main maulana of Madarsa. The Madarsa had continued its classes violating the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus, and kept around 600 girls locked inside.

The case relates to Madarsa Kulliyatul Banat located at Parhepat in Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand, where more than 600 girls were forcibly held as hostages ignoring the lockdown orders. Reportedly, the main maulana was not allowing the girls to go back to their homes. The Police administration raided the Madarsa and released all the girls and sent them to their homes.

The family members of the girl students have said that they asked the Madarsa operator to let the girls go but neither the girls were released nor the family members were allowed to meet them. Some girl who was also held hostage in Madarsa had somehow informed her family members that they have been forcibly held there.

After that, the police was informed about the situation, and a police party reached the spot. The police found the gate of Madarasa closed from outside. But when they broke the gate, they found the girls present inside.

The authorities immediately took the girls out and called the parents and sent them to their homes. As per reports, about 500 girls were present in the hostel during this action. Police said that further action will be taken after they detain Madarsa Principal Abdul Ansari and Secretary Imran Ansari. Actions will be taken against the Madrasa for violating lockdown orders, police said.