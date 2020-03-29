Sunday, March 29, 2020
Spicejet pilot who did not fly international flight in March tests positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

A Spicejet pilot, who did not fly an international flight in March, has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. “One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020,” a spokesperson of the airline told PTI.

“The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home,” the spokesperson added. All crew and staff who had come in contact with him have been asked to quarantine themselves at home for the next fourteen days as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said, “All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him. The safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority.” “We have been diligently following the guidelines issued by the WHO and the government of India. All our aircraft are being disinfected thoroughly since the end of January and the disinfectants used are as per the WHO standards,” the spokesperson said.

All passenger flights have been currently suspended in the wake of the nationwide three-week lockdown. There are 932 active cases currently in the country as per covid19india.org as of the time of writing this report. 86 people have recovered from the disease while the number of deaths has gone up to 27.

