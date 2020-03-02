Surat: Bride and groom’s parents who had ran away in January, elope yet again

The young couple from Surat had to abruptly call off their wedding when the groom’s father had eloped away with the groom’s mother in January 2020. The older couple finally came back after a few days but it is now being reported that they have eloped yet again.

The 49-year-old groom’s father was reconnected with his longtime old neighbour, the 46-year old bride’s mother after their children decided to tie the knot. Both of them lived close to each other in the Kartargam neighbourhood of Surat and harboured a strong liking for each other. Their mutual fondness nudged them into running off to an undisclosed location in January, days ahead of their children’s marriage.

The elder couple was confronted by both the son and the daughter for their action and the children expressed their disappointment for the unfortunate turn of events. It is after confrontation that the duo eloped away for the second time, leaving their children in limbo.

The older couple, who according to their family members were high school sweethearts, had this time ran away to Nashik.

Earlier when the duo had ran away, their family members had lodged two separate missing complaints. When the duo finally showed up, they were confronted by their families. Realising that their relationship won’t be acceptable to their respective families, the two decided to elope once again and are refusing to speak to their families.

Meanwhile, the younger couple is distraught about their marriage since they face the threat of essentially becoming step-siblings if their parents decide to get hitched.