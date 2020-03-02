Monday, March 2, 2020
Home Media Swaraj Express, where molestation accused Vinod Dua hosts a show, uses malicious WSJ report to spread lie about Ankit Sharma's murder
MediaNews Reports

Swaraj Express, where molestation accused Vinod Dua hosts a show, uses malicious WSJ report to spread lie about Ankit Sharma’s murder

After American daily Wall Street Journal published a slanderous report misquoting murdered IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s brother to allege that his brother was killed by armed Hindu men, another news daily, Jansatta too carried a similar reportage alleging that Ankit Sharma was murdered by sword-wielding goons chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

OpIndia Staff
Swaraj Express, where molestation accused Vinod Dua hosts a show, uses malicious WSJ report to spread lie about Ankit Sharma's murder
Ankit Sharma's grieving family
Engagements140

Swaraj Express, where Vinod Dua, accused of molestation, hosts a show, has been spreading nefarious lies about the murder of the Intelligence Bureau constable Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots. Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered by an anti-Hindu mob and his body was dumped in a drain. Forensic doctors had said that they have never seen such a badly mutilated body. His family has accused AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain of the murder.

In a news clip published on YouTube on the 29th of February, Swaraj Express has used the malicious Wall Street Journal report to claim that Ankit Sharma was murdered by a mob chanting Jai Shri Ram. The WSJ report had claimed to quote the deceased constable’s brother but Ankur Sharma has repeatedly denied making such any statement ever.

Read: After WSJ, Jansatta misquotes IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s brother to allege Hindus were behind his brother’s gruesome murder

- Ad - - article resumes -

In the news clip, the anchor says, “His [Ankit Sharma] brother has revealed that the people who murdered Ankit Sharma were raising Jai Shri Ram slogans and they carried swords in their hands. According to the Wall Street Journal report, when he was returning home, a mob started pelting stones and took him to a nearby lane. According to the report, Ankur Sharma said in a telephonic interview, the mob had come armed with stones and swords, they were raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram loudly. Some had even worn helmets.”

The anchor then proceeded to cast aspersions on the accusations leveled against AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain. The news clip was aired after the Delhi police had filed an FIR against Tahir Hussain under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi on the basis of the complaints made by the family of the deceased IB constable.

Read: Propaganda website AltNews gives clean chit to Tahir Hussain, prime accused in Ankit Sharma murder, based on shoddy ‘evidence’: Read details

After American daily Wall Street Journal published a slanderous report misquoting murdered IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s brother to allege that his brother was killed by armed Hindu men, another news daily, Jansatta too carried a similar reportage alleging that Ankit Sharma was murdered by sword-wielding goons chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and arson on the streets of Delhi on February 24
A video has surfaced, where JNU's 'Tukde Tukde' gang activist Umar Khalid is seen inciting people to take to the street and 'fight against the ruling party' on February 24.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -
Dilwar Singh was allegedly murdered by a mob in Shahdara

Limbs chopped, thrown into fire like a piece of meat: Video of Delhi anti-Hindu Delhi riot victim Dilbar Negi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

After Ravish Kumar changed Mohammad Shahrukh to Anurag Mishra, the Hindu man has started receiving threats

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,353FansLike
243,331FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com