Swaraj Express, where molestation accused Vinod Dua hosts a show, uses malicious WSJ report to spread lie about Ankit Sharma’s murder

Swaraj Express, where Vinod Dua, accused of molestation, hosts a show, has been spreading nefarious lies about the murder of the Intelligence Bureau constable Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots. Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered by an anti-Hindu mob and his body was dumped in a drain. Forensic doctors had said that they have never seen such a badly mutilated body. His family has accused AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain of the murder.

In a news clip published on YouTube on the 29th of February, Swaraj Express has used the malicious Wall Street Journal report to claim that Ankit Sharma was murdered by a mob chanting Jai Shri Ram. The WSJ report had claimed to quote the deceased constable’s brother but Ankur Sharma has repeatedly denied making such any statement ever.

In the news clip, the anchor says, “His [Ankit Sharma] brother has revealed that the people who murdered Ankit Sharma were raising Jai Shri Ram slogans and they carried swords in their hands. According to the Wall Street Journal report, when he was returning home, a mob started pelting stones and took him to a nearby lane. According to the report, Ankur Sharma said in a telephonic interview, the mob had come armed with stones and swords, they were raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram loudly. Some had even worn helmets.”



The anchor then proceeded to cast aspersions on the accusations leveled against AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain. The news clip was aired after the Delhi police had filed an FIR against Tahir Hussain under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi on the basis of the complaints made by the family of the deceased IB constable.

After American daily Wall Street Journal published a slanderous report misquoting murdered IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s brother to allege that his brother was killed by armed Hindu men, another news daily, Jansatta too carried a similar reportage alleging that Ankit Sharma was murdered by sword-wielding goons chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.