Migrant workers have gathered in large number in Bandra, Mumbai, demanding to go back home as the nationwide lockdown got extended till May 3.

Live video. Bandra Mumbai.



Lockdown Extend hone par labourers and migrant workers ka Protest demanding || Ghar Wapas Bhejo|| Bandra #MumbaiLockdown pic.twitter.com/6wBh4HCRhH — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) April 14, 2020

#BREAKING



Huge protest of migrant workers in 1000s have gathered at Bandra Station.



The UNESCO designated best CM in world is yet to make provision for them.



And no more face hiding for NCP as its failure of home ministry.pic.twitter.com/FgycGuC2jg — Mrutyunjay Joshi (@MrutyunjayNJ) April 14, 2020

The crowd has gathered at Ahle Sunnat Sunni Raza Jama Masjid near Bandra station as can be seen in this video.

The videos show thousands of migrant workers gathered in a bid to go to their respective home states.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has resorted to lathicharge to contain the crowd.

Bandra in Mumbai right now. Police probing what caused such a large crowd to gather. pic.twitter.com/04H1Mnggd2 — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) April 14, 2020

The states have sealed their borders in March after PM Modi had announced the 3-week lockdown which concluded today. Those migrant workers who were in other states were to be taken care of by the states where they were in case of emergency.

Maharashtra govt’s mess in coronavirus

Maharashtra has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country with as many as 2,337 having reported positive as of 5 PM on April 14. The Maharashtra government, however, despite the PR stunts has not been able to contain the spread of the contagion. Moreover, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that the cases in Maharashtra may be under-reported, especially, due to the sheer incompetence of the Maharashtra government. While there are several things that the Maharashtra government has done right, for example, its outreach program to keep its people calm, there are several issues that have clearly come to the fore as well.