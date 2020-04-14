Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Updated on 14 April, 2020 7:04 PM

1,940,926
Updated on 14 April, 2020 7:04 PM
Full Coverage
1,940,926
Worldwide cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 7:04 PM
120,925
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 7:04 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
10,541
Total cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 7:04 PM
India
1,205
Recovered
Updated on 14 April, 2020 7:04 PM
India
358
Deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 7:04 PM
Updated:

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police resorts to lathi charge as migrant workers gather in large number at mosque in Bandra demanding to go home

Maharashtra has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country with as many as 2,337 having reported positive as of 5 PM on April 14.

OpIndia Staff

Migrant workers gather in Bandra demanding to go home after nationwide lockdown gets extended till 3rd May
465

Migrant workers have gathered in large number in Bandra, Mumbai, demanding to go back home as the nationwide lockdown got extended till May 3.

The crowd has gathered at Ahle Sunnat Sunni Raza Jama Masjid near Bandra station as can be seen in this video.

The videos show thousands of migrant workers gathered in a bid to go to their respective home states.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has resorted to lathicharge to contain the crowd.

The states have sealed their borders in March after PM Modi had announced the 3-week lockdown which concluded today. Those migrant workers who were in other states were to be taken care of by the states where they were in case of emergency.

Maharashtra govt’s mess in coronavirus

Maharashtra has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country with as many as 2,337 having reported positive as of 5 PM on April 14. The Maharashtra government, however, despite the PR stunts has not been able to contain the spread of the contagion. Moreover, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that the cases in Maharashtra may be under-reported, especially, due to the sheer incompetence of the Maharashtra government. While there are several things that the Maharashtra government has done right, for example, its outreach program to keep its people calm, there are several issues that have clearly come to the fore as well.

